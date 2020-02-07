Advertisement

Usually a prime minister has a certain way of behaving, a certain stature. Our PM doesn’t have that ‘

New Delhi: Congress chairman Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that he was not behaving like a prime minister.

“Usually a prime minister has a certain status, a prime minister has a certain behavior, a certain stature. Our prime minister doesn’t have that. He doesn’t behave in a prime ministerial manner,” he told reporters outside parliament.

Advertisement

This was what Gandhi said when asked in response to the thank you to the President in Lok Sabha about Modi’s “Tubelight” barbed wire.

When Rahul Gandhi got up to intervene during his speech, Modi, without naming the congress leader, compared his reaction to that of a tube light.

“I spoke for the last 30-40 minutes, but it took so long for the current to get there. Bahut se tubelight aise hi hotey hai (many tubelights are like this),” said the Prime Minister.

Rahul Gandhi also complained that the opposition’s voices “are stifled and we cannot speak in parliament”.

“You suppressed our voices,” he said.

end of

Advertisement