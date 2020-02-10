Advertisement

Almost 3,000 houses and shops are without electricity this morning as the country continues to be hit by stormy conditions.

The stern of Storm Ciara brings strong winds of 130 km / h in the west and southwest with a wind warning in orange, which is due until 20:00 this evening.

A yellow wind, snow and ice warning applies to the rest of the country.

Advertisement

Met Éireann’s Joan Blackburn says the worst storm is over, but the bad weather remains.

“We have the worst behind us – the center of Storm Ciara is now over Scandinavia – but it’s still bad weather today and tomorrow,” she said.

“There is a very cold air mass across the country for today and tomorrow with a yellow snowfall warning.

“We’ll probably see a mix of rain, hail, sleet and snow today.”

Cold, very windy and wintry today. Sunny sections and frequent heavy rains, hail, sleet or snow showers.

Some thunderstorms too. Strong to stormy west winds with strong and harmful gusts, especially in exposed coastal regions of the W&N. Maximum values ​​of 3 to 5 ° C. pic.twitter.com/VTDxr2AQRO

– Meeting with Éireann (@MetEireann) on February 10, 2020

Advertisement