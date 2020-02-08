Advertisement

Sport

Updated 11:24 PM

The Hawaii coach, Mike Trapasso, said a prayer that Dustin Demeter answered.

Demeter hit a two-run, strut-off homer to give Hawaii a 5-4 comeback win over Hawaii Hilo at Les Murakami Stadium.

“It was a great blow that I will never forget,” said Demeter.

The Rainbow Warriors had wasted countless opportunities and were held on four hits by the first eight innings.

With one out and the Bows trailing 4-3 against Hilo’s, Adam Fogel worked the count to 2-2.

“The 2-2 count with Fogel, I asked my mother to say a good word with the big man,” said Trapasso, whose mother died two weeks earlier. “She’s there now.”

Fogel set up a walk against right-handed John Kea, who saved 10 games in 2019 and was named the preseason Pac-West team.

Demeter, a left baseman, then shot an 1-1 fastball over the wall in the right field.

“I was looking for a good pitch to hit,” Demeter said. “It was a fastball inside. I knew he was coming in because many of the previous innings (the fields) went in. I felt that he would come in and he came in. When I hit it, I knew it was gone. Straight away. I just knew it. It was pretty cool. “

Fogel, who had first base, stated: “It was huge. Thank goodness I went on because Dustin picked me up. I couldn’t be happier for Dustin. “

Trapasso said: “I felt that Demmy would come through. I really felt it. Talked about a welcome party for him. “

It was a comeback for Fogel and Demeter. Fogel had missed all 10 games last season after a shoulder injury. Demeter missed the 2019 season after surgery on both hips.

Asked if his hips were okay, Demeter smiled and said, “better than ever.”

The Vulcans broke a 3-all draw in the seventh. They filled the bases with one out. Lucas Sakay then grounded out to the force out. But the relay of second baseman Aaron Ujimori skipped over and could not be vacuumed by first baseman Alex Baeza while Lawson rushed home with Faria.

The Vulcans took only three batters – and nine pitches – to take a 2-0 lead.

With one out, Rustin Ho singled to the left field. The designated batter Jacob Igawa then drove a 2-0 throw over the wall in midfield to put the Vulcans ahead of two runs.

The “Arches reduce the deficit to 2-1 in the second half of the first. Scotty Scott was hit by a 2-1 pitch and moved to second base on the sacrifice of Kole Kaler. One out later, Scott scored double on Demeter to center-left. It was Demeter’s first hit and RBI in 20 months.

The “Bogen went on 3-2 in the second. Baeza singled to the right. Dallas Duarte then put down a bunt that left-handed pitcher Kyle Alcorn could not force a foul. Baeza and Duarte continued on the sacrifice of Ujimori. Tyler Best then drove a 2-0 throw to the center to put Baeza and Duarte on the board.

The Vulcans tied it in the top of the third. Sakay singled to center-left, stole second base, went to third base on a grounder, and scored on a passed ball on Duarte’s want.

#HawaiiBSB third baseman Dustin Demeter played his first game since hip injuries robbed him of his 2019 season.

He delivered a walk-off homer in his first game back.

“The best thing I’ve ever had to play baseball,” he said. pic.twitter.com/7dZmGj1Mag

– Hawaii Warrior World (@hawaiiwworld) February 8, 2020

