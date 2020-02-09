Advertisement

A much-touted rally by Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which demanded the expulsion of Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators, began on Sunday afternoon from the Hindu gymkhana in South Mumbai, three hours behind schedule.

It is Thackeray’s first rally after he steered the MNS towards a tough Hindutva and changed the party flag. Thousands of party workers have come to the city from outside Mumabis for a rally.

Before joining the march, Thackeray first visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi after getting out of his Dadar residence. He joined the party officials who had been waiting at the gymkhana since noon, the scheduled time for the rally to begin. Thousands of MNS workers gathered from 11:00 a.m. to take part in the rally. The workers came from areas such as Kalyan, Thane and some from Pune and Nashik, about 180 km from Mumbai.

The march culminates in a rally in Azad Maidan, about 1.8 km from the Gymkhana. The rally is a sign of the strength of the MNS, which has sought to banish Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators from India. Thackeray recently contacted Hindutva and adopted a saffron flag.

According to MNS spokesman Sandeep Deshpande, the response to this march was overwhelming. “People are fed up with these Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators and want to get them out at all costs. We get a good answer, ”said Deshpande.

The MNS has started a top-class campaign in the last few days that emphasizes the goal of agitation. It called the infiltrators as enemies that had to be thrown out of the country.

But political analysts say that agitation will hardly help Thackeray politically. “The BJP will no doubt help the Morcha, but Thackeray’s rallies have always been successful,” said political analyst Hemant Desai.

However, the topic raised by Thackeray is not very attractive. “Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators are not the burning problems of the state, and therefore people’s enthusiasm for the subject is low,” said Desai.

After the recent crushing of the general election and the rise of his cousin and bitter rival Uddhav Thackeray to power as Prime Minister, Raj Thackeray has practically turned around. Thackeray, who was critical of the BJP and especially Prime Minister Modi, was seen approaching the later one. He recently even praised Modi.

The Mumbai police have increased security for the rally from Hindu Gymkhana to Vardhaman Chowk to Azad Maidan, when hundreds of police officers watched the march.

Officials have announced that they will use drones and video surveillance cameras (CCTV) to keep an eye on the rally.

They will also press for local forces and police officers while fighting teams such as the Quick Response Team, Riot Control Team, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) are on standby.

“Parking regulations have been made in the BEST bus depot and in Parsi Gymkhana,” said Mumbai police spokesman Pranay Ashok.

