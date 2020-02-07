Advertisement

Flock of locusts from Pakistan invaded a Bloomberg via the Jalore and Jaisalmer districts in Rajasthan in India

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: Rajasthan and Gujarat were worst hit, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Advertisement

When asked about the extent of the attack, Tomar replied that 88 percent of the 1.68,548 hectares of agricultural land affected had a severe crop failure of more than 33 percent. The Minister of Agriculture also informed Parliament that adult grasshoppers were sighted in Punjab and Haryana, but no crop damage has been reported.

Rajasthan bore the brunt of the grasshopper attack – 1.49.821 hectares were damaged, of which 1.34.959 hectares suffered serious crop damage of more than 33 percent. In Gujarat, 18,727 hectares of arable land were affected.

Peasants from Rajasthan and Gujarat were attacked by swarms of locusts that came from Pakistan via Jalore and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan and then through the districts of Banaskantha, Patan and Mehsana in Gujarat.

Also read: Flocks of locusts damage wheat, cumin and potato crops in Gujarat

According to Rajesh Kumar, plant protection officer of the Locust Warning Organization (LWO) in Jaisalmer, the flocks of adult grasshoppers came to Rajasthan via Pakistan in mid-December and are expected to be warded off in a week. However, they continued to attack grain until the last week of January. “As the swarm moves with the direction of the wind, it is very difficult to draw up a plan to eliminate it completely. As a result, some farmers are vulnerable to self-defense,” said Rajesh.

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization released the Desert Locust Bulletin on December 18, warning that groups of adult grasshoppers are expected to come from southwest Pakistan. However, Indian LWO officials said that their Pakistani counterparts did not inform them in time to effectively prepare for the situation.

The state governments of Gujarat and Rajasthan have identified around 65,000 farmers – 11,230 from Gujarat and 54,150 from Rajasthan – who will receive compensation, Tomar said in his response.

Gujarat allocated 32.76 billion rupees to farmers who suffered more than 33 percent of the crop loss during the grasshopper attack. The compensation includes 13,500 rupees per hectare from the state disaster relief fund and 5,000 rupees per hectare up to a maximum of two hectares from the state budget for each farmer. Rajasthan also set aside Rs 90 crore, of which Rs 86.21 crore has already been paid to farmers, said Tomar.

The mustard, castor, cumin and wheat crops suffered the worst damage in both countries. In Rajasthan, oilseeds and cumin were severely damaged in Jalore and Jaisalmer, while in Gujarat the wheat crops in Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana and Sabarkantha districts were hit hardest.

also read: These mistakes devour Pakistan’s already fragile economy

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement