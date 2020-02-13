Air India got a new boss on Thursday after senior bureaucrat Rajiv Bansal was appointed chairman and chief executive officer (CMD) of the national airline by order of the Department of Human Resources.

Bansal is a 1988 IAS officer for the Nagaland squad and currently serves as an additional secretary in the Ministry of Oil and Gas.

The Cabinet’s Appointments Committee has approved his appointment as Chairman and CEO of Air India in the rank and payment of an additional Secretary, without further details.

Bansal succeeds Ashwani Lohani, who has completed his one-year term.

The ACC has also appointed Debasish Panda, an IAS officer for the 1987 Uttar Pradesh squad, as Secretary of the Financial Services Department. The Cabinet Committee, consisting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah, has approved his appointment in the place of Rajiv Kumar, who will take office this month.