Both Nehru and Indira had tried to appease Sheikh Abdullah during their tenure by responding to his demands for special status with the state. They hoped that the “nationalist” sheikh would ensure the region’s seamless integration into mainstream politics. But at every opportunity their expectation had been refuted. First, Nehru and then Indira had to remove the Kashmiri lion from its den to curb its anti-center tirade.

However, the family relationship consisted of seizures and beginnings. Rajiv and Farooq practically grew up together. Whenever the Nehru-Gandhi family was in Kashmir, be it on vacation or on a short tour, the Abdullah family was always available. Rajiv therefore knew Farooq well and very much liked the lively Abdullah sprout, who studied medicine and then moved to the UK to practice. He had also married a British girl, Molly, and appeared to be a modern liberal at heart.

Farooq was initially not interested in politics. But with his father’s poor health, he took the plunge into dynastic politics. In 1980, around the time Rajiv started his political career, Farooq contested his first Lok Sabha election and won without an opponent. A year later, in August 1981, he was named president of the National Conference (NC) by his father. When Sheikh Abdullah died on September 8, 1982, he succeeded him as Prime Minister. Rajiv called to congratulate him on both occasions.

Rajiv was certain that he could trust Farooq to end the deadlock in Kashmir and integrate the state into Indian politics. He believed that the essence of power sharing their overall vision of Kashmir as a showcase for his policy of constructive agreements – a policy of giving and taking in the greater interest of the nation building – would not stand in the way.

Rajiv’s belief, however, contradicted feedback on Farooq’s first attempt to manage the troubled state. His performance had been anything but spectacular. Indeed, there have been confirmed reports that Farooq had a carefree attitude towards his responsibilities. The disillusionment with his potential was so great that his older sister’s husband, G.M. Shah had planned his fall from power. And with a little help from Congress, he gathered enough defectors from the party to form his own government on July 2, 1984. Senior congress leader Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had played an important role in the formation of the new government.

But these political gimmicks had happened in Indira Gandhi’s time. Rajiv had a different view of Farooq and state leadership when he came to power in 1985.

He was aware that the old guard of Congress in the state had its own ambitions and sub-regional policies. This was part of the reason that the Jhelum waters continued to become cloudy at the expense of political stability in Srinagar. Rajiv wanted to get away from it and involve his own husband – a man who shared his vision of politics that was in harmony with the idyllic setting of “paradise on earth”. Farooq’s persuasive manner convinced him that he was the maker that Kashmir needed so badly.

Mufti Sayeed’s own actions also proved to be his doom. Shortly after the locks were opened in Ayodhya in February 1986, he allegedly carried out attacks on Hindus in his home district of Anantnag. It was the only place where violence against Hindus and their shrines had taken place in the otherwise peaceful valley. Rajiv was reported to have instigated the violence because Mufti Sayeed was determined to become prime minister. G.M. Shah had served long enough.

On March 7, 1986, Rajiv Shah fired and imposed the governor’s rule on the state. He transferred Mufti Sayeed to Delhi, gave him a seat in Rajya Sabha and also made him the Union’s Minister of Tourism. After months of hectic parley, Rajiv and Farooq signed an agreement in November 1986 that reinstated the latter as prime minister and proposed a road map to stabilize the state. Many high-ranking congressional members of the state, including Mufti Sayeed and Arun Nehru, were against Farooq’s reentry. Arun Nehru was excluded from the discussions about Kashmir, and in addition to Mufti Sayeed, the family’s old confidante and the Kashmiri politician M.L. Fotedar was kept out of the loop.

Negotiations with Farooq were conducted either directly by Rajiv or by his Union loyalist Minister of Land Transport, Rajesh Pilot. Rajesh was a new MP who had served as an Air Force fighter pilot. After contacting Sanjay and Indira Gandhi, he dropped his surname Prasad and added Pilot to identify more closely with the Gandhi family’s love of flying. With his infectious laugh and clever discretion, Pilot soon became a key helper on Sanjays and then on Indira Gandhi’s radar to Rajiv’s ace problem solver.

Even when a coalition government for caretakers was cobbled together, a silent contradiction brewed at both Congress and the National Conference. Both parties’ sections were concerned about the secret. Shortly after the Rajiv-Farooq Agreement was announced, Farooq took the oath of office of the Prime Minister alone. No other minister was sworn in with him because the list of ministers was still in preparation and all sides were intensely lobbying. However, the Council of Ministers should be sworn in at 4:15 p.m. on November 7th.

After consultations in Srinagar with Governor Jagmohan and others, Rajesh Pilot flew to Delhi for his last and final mission that day. Farooq had insisted that he only share his final list with Congress after seeing the party’s list. Pilot had a final discussion in Delhi and flew back to Srinagar that afternoon.

As he commuted back and forth, Fotedar called him from Delhi to ask for the names on the list, but Pilot remained non-binding in his answer. But at 5:15 p.m. the cat was out of the bag and Mufti Sayeed was so outraged by the decisions made that he left Raj Bhawan and did not return to the swearing-in ceremony. Another high-ranking leader, Ghulam Rasool Kar, also went upset. It was obvious that the old Kashmiri lobby, which was in the G.M. The government of Shah and its center supporters had been hit hard.

Kar was an experienced and effective politician, and Pilot had told Farooq that the center was in favor of being accepted into the new cabinet. But Farooq was adamant. The new prime minister saw Kar as a master of intrigue. He was worried that Kar would turn his tables as soon as he was given the opportunity to do so. Farooq not only ruled out his Bête Noire Kar, who was the kingpin of the Mufti Sayeed group, but also insulted the injury by involving Mir Lasjan from the rival congressional faction.

I was the PCC Vice President and neither MLA nor MLC. He had recently written a long confidential memorandum to the prime minister outlining the allegations of corruption against Mufti Sayeed. When he got the management of the civilian supply and transport department, which was traditionally the stronghold of the Mufti Sayeed group, she met the experienced congress manager where it hurt the most.

Farooq also turned over the heavyweights of his own party and instead brought new faces to the cabinet. Party veterans who have held powerful ministerial posts in the past, such as P.L. Handoo, Mohammad Shafi Qureshi, G. Rather, Bashir Kitchlew and even the party’s general secretary, Sheikh Nazir, were denied ministerial berths. Instead, newcomers like R.S. Chib, Abdul Salam Deva, etc. were brought in. Chib’s involvement was significant. He was a former Indian Air Force wing commander who had worked hard to wipe out the NC’s pro-Pakistani image in the Hindu-dominated Jammu region.

But the backroom manipulation policy wasn’t over yet. A game plan was drawn up by unfortunate state congressional politicians who had been bypassed in the appointment of ministers, as well as certain members of the NC whom Farooq had not kept confidential during his negotiations with Rajiv. It was planned to submit an application for a one-week meeting of the assembly. During this time, the dissidents could gather enough votes to file a motion of no confidence against the new government. The move would effectively torpedo the Rajiv-Farooq agreement and ensure the continued existence of the house with another dissident-led government in power.

The first step in this sabotage plan took place a few minutes after the first cabinet meeting was officially convened in the presence of 242 The Lotus Years Governor Jagmohan. The meeting was planned to be an informal affair, but one of the new congress ministers, Master Beli Ram, quickly suggested that the meeting be called for at least a week. The proposal unsettled Farooq. However, he recovered quickly and whispered in the governor’s ear that the new agreement would have ended if the assembly was not immediately dissolved. Jagmohan also understood the importance of the proposal and quickly announced that he would dissolve the state assembly on the advice of the prime minister. New elections would take place within six months. Farooq breathed a sigh of relief. He was only a stone’s throw from the Force.

This excerpt from The Lotus Years: Political Life in India at the time of Rajiv Gandhi by Ashwini Bhatnagar was published with the permission of Hachette India.

