A deputy director of Parliament’s security department was downgraded for ordering an “insulting, derogatory, degrading, and sarcastic” statement on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some union ministers and prime ministers.

This is the first time that a parliamentarian has taken action on his social media activities, according to those familiar with the development.

Urujul Hasan was downgraded in the February 12 release to “Lower Grade Security Guard for Five Years”.

Hasan has been suspended since June 2018.

The order, signed by Rajya Sabha director K Sudhakaran, also says that after five years he cannot regain his current position.

Parliament has a separate section called Parliament Security Service, which is headed by an Indian police officer. Officers are placed on duty through exams.

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu received the latest appeal to Hasan’s downgrading after an internal committee found him guilty of misconduct.

The command, which was uploaded to Rajya Sabha ‘s intranet, adds that Hasan has also “shared a number of contributions indicating his active involvement / support / indulgence in political activities related to a legislative election and non-compliance with political neutrality “.

The measure was taken in accordance with the provisions of the Code of Conduct for Central Civil Service, which exclude officials from any conduct that is considered “inappropriate for a government official”. Another section of the rule that prohibits government officials from being associated with an organization that participates in politics or supports political movements or activities has also been filed against him.