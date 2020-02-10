Advertisement

Raleigh Adam Hughes, Jr. died peacefully on February 4, 2020.

Aside from three years in the Navy during World War II, Raleigh lived all his life in the St. Maries area. He was born the youngest of five siblings on July 3, 1926 in Raleigh and Ida (Alber) Hughes at Hughes House on Main Street. He graduated from the SMHS in 1944 and joined the Navy immediately after graduating. After the war, he settled in the Hells Gulch Area and married Ardys Bredvold, his high school sweetheart, in 1949. In 1955, he built the family home, which was on the original Bredvold homestead next to the golf course, where a daughter, Kelsey, and three boys, Jeff, Cameron, and Joel, grew up. He lived here for the next 66 years.

He came from a generation known for their self-sufficiency, the largest generation, and as the youngest of five, he was independent, creative, and entrepreneurial. He had a wonderful memory and after spending his life in St. Maries, he told many stories about the community, his friends and family. He told how he made money during the depression when there was a lack of money. He started supplying his customers with groceries in his car when he was six years old and paid 5 cents per delivery. His mother once paid for a sack of flour, which he dropped into the mud. Another company was the pied piper. St. Maries offered a bounty for rats, and so Bobby (as he was called as a child) built a rat trap out of a bucket of water, oatmeal, and a ramp, making good money by eliminating rats on Main Street. The youngest of five, he was not allowed to enter a tunnel; his older brothers dug under Main Street. Angry, he dropped a brick on his brother Howard’s head as he left the tunnel and knocked it out. When he was nine years old, he and his cousin developed a plan to tear down his uncle’s stack of wood on Halloween and then engage himself the next day to stack it. Her big plan went wrong when Rusty Johnson, the local police, caught her and threw her into prison for a few hours. He collected whiskey bottles from the hike on the river and sold them back to the moonlights. He ran a shoe shine with his cousin Tuffy on the Main and on the 8th when he was eleven years old. A competitor opened a shop across the street, so they took him into the alley, broke off his booth, and told him not to come back.

At the end of the ban, Raleigh Sr had the first beer distribution in town. Bobby was sitting in the back seat of his parents’ car on the crates of the first legal Bohemian beer that came into town. His father once beat him up in his youth with a wicker switch. He planted this switch and it grew into a large pasture in the family yard. He bought his first car for $ 4.00 on credit from Slim Langley, who later took it back because Bobby made no payments. When he was in high school, he was a leader. As a senior, he was president of the student body. He collected gasoline to play soccer games outside of the city. He managed his father’s cherry orchard on Capital Hill and liked to hunt with his family and friends. Listening to him was always fun, and he paused with humor, as those who knew him would confirm. Raleigh has always been mechanical and community-driven.

In the Navy, he learned diesel mechanics on Lake Michigan, then served an ammunition ship in the South Pacific on the USS Mazama until the end of the war. After the war ended, he and his brother farmed 2,250 acres of land on his father’s farm in Hells Gulch, and then became a licensed electrician. He had his own business for a short time before working as an electrician when the St. Maries Plywood Mill was built. The mill was soon bought by Potlatch Corporation. He worked his way up and retired in 1984 as the maintenance superintendent of the SM complex.

When he retired, he was the only Potlatch Corp. employee to oversee maintenance of all systems in a mill. He often sat up at night reading schematics, drawing drafts, or solving other problems that required attention. After retiring, he enjoyed the stock market and was constantly in his shop or garden. He built a very large stained glass window with Martin Luther’s coat of arms for the St. Pauls Lutheran Church, built or renovated furniture for family and friends, and cut and chopped his wood supplies, a popular pastime. Your home is filled with his creations. He and Ardys looked after a group of high school friends who traveled and enjoyed themselves until the Grim Reaper died. Throughout his life he has been a member of the Eagles, the Elks, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the American Legion, the Sheriff’s Posse, the SM School Board and the Board of Historical Hughes House. There are so many memories, but above all, Raleigh should be remembered for the person he was.

He lived according to his Christian belief. He worked hard and was a wonderful father. He was humble and rarely commented on his achievements, treated people with respect and had a good sense of humor. Friends and family were looking forward to his quick joke. He was committed to his family and friends, and though cautious, he quickly let go of his feelings, treated animals as friends, was grateful for everything that had been given to him in this life, and loved Ardys, his beloved wife of 70 years. He is survived by his wife, four children, Jeff, Kelsey (Stan) Cameron (Auxi), Joel (Karen), ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many extended families and friends. Raleigh was led to death by Paul, Howard, Ralph, and Mary, her brother’s sister.

Monuments to the hospice in Northern Idaho or St. Pauls Lutheran Church can be placed in his name. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in St. Maries, ID. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where family and friends will gather to share a meal after the service at Elks Lodge in St. Maries, ID.

