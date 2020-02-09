Advertisement

A rally is slated to take place on Sunday afternoon in Vancouver City Hall in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation. The event follows protests in Vancouver last week in which, as shown, crowds of people marched through downtown to block access to the port.

Jason Payne / PNG

The event should take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Crowds gather in City Hall to protest the raids and police actions at Gidimt’en Checkpoint and Unist’ot’en ​​Camp in northwestern British Columbia, where indigenous groups and supporters have traditionally protested Wet ‘construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline suwet’en area.

A number of people are said to speak or perform at the rally, including Audrey Siegel of the Musqueam Nation, Kukpi7 Judy Wilson of the Neskonlith Indian Band and Secretary and Treasurer of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, B.C. The managing directors of the Civil Liberties Association, Harsha Walia, Jolene Andrews, Lorelei Williams from Butterflies in Spirit and Naia Lee.

The Vancouver Rally is part of a series of events taking place across Canada. in protest against the pipeline project. The events are due to an increase in arrests in protest camps near the construction zone of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

RCMP officials arrested eleven people on Saturday who allegedly barricaded themselves in a heat center in a wooded area near the work site.

The detainees are charged with violating a court order resulting from an objection to the 670-kilometer pipeline project, which is the traditional Wet’suwen territory near Smithers, BC, more than 1,100 kilometers northwest of Vancouver, crosses.

Wet’suwet’en supporters say the RCMP broadened the judicial area when it moved in to arrest the 11 people.

Indigenous youth and supporters continue to camp overnight on the B.C. Legislation in Victoria.

Protesters blocked Johnson Street Bridge in downtown Victoria on Saturday, and other groups of demonstrators continued to be present in Vancouver’s ports and rail lines in Ontario.

–With files from Canadian Press

