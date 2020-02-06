Advertisement

File image of the VHP model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya

Pune: Construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin on either Ram Navmi or Akshaya Tritiya in April, Swami Govind Devgiri Maharaj, a trustee of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, said here on Thursday.

However, the exact date will be determined at the first meeting of the trust.

Swami Devgiri Maharaj spoke here the day after the Modi government set up an independent 15-member trust to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“I welcome the Modi government’s decision to set up a trust to establish Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Construction of the temple will begin this year on either Ram Navmi (April 2) or Akshaya Tritiya (April 26) as discussed at a meeting in Prayagraj, ”he said.

“However, the date is set when the trust first meets,” added the Swami.

“Many people wanted a Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya. It will not only be a monument to Lord Ram, but also a symbol of the country,” he said.

