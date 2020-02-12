Baba Ramdev | Facebook

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: The elections are over, AAP has won, but Twitter is still interested in the results and the political consequences.

Amit Malviya, IT cell manager at BJP, is still unable to digest AAP’s victory, perhaps because he finds the “grapes sour”.

Just because Arvind Kejriwal has been given another mandate does not mean that all of the claims he made about education and health are true, not even the giveaways he talks about has reached many people. But he has managed to perceive. Those who helped him maintain his lies can pick up their check!

– Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 11, 2020

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who has been very impressed by the BJP in recent months, suddenly sings a different tune about the results in Delhi

With the #DelhiElectionResults, I sincerely hope that the BJP learns that the nationalist passion of the Hindus, which they are constantly trying to use to their advantage, simply does not exist in the majority of #India. The nation only thirsts for good governance and a simple lifestyle. #BharatMataKiJai

– Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey), February 11, 2020

Baba Ramdev, yoga guru and founder of Patanjali, praises AAP’s hard-won victory – if you can understand his Shudh Hindi.

Ar व तिरस्कार के जी ध्येयनिष्ठा, प्रचंड पुरुषार्थ, पराक्रम व सेवानिष्ठा से मिली जीत श्री श्री @ArvindKejriwal

– स्वामी रामदेव (@yogrishiramdev) February 11, 2020

Rajya Sabha BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta diagnoses BJP’s weaknesses in the Delhi polls and prescribes three recovery measures.

3 obvious lessons for BJP after Delhi: 1) Ideological issues need to be complemented by a solid governance agenda. 2) There must be a living local unit with Mohalla presence, and not just during the polls. 3) A face of the prime minister is a must. Modi-Shah cannot be a substitute.

– Swapan Dasgupta (@ swapan55) February 11, 2020

What hurts the congress emerges from the official congress: instead of introspection, he wants to share love …

The same message to BJP every year. Don’t hate hug. #HugDay pic.twitter.com/3yXCzOZzCn

– Congress (@INCIndia) February 12, 2020

Fortunately, some congressional leaders are ready to comment: here are Milind Deora, former head of the Mumbai Congress, and Sharmishta Mukherjee, president of the Delhi Mahila Congress.

With due respect, sir, do you just want to know if @INCIndia has outsourced the task of defeating BJP to government parties? If not, why are we happy about the AAP victory and not worried about our drubbing? And if so, then we (PCCs) can close the deal too! https://t.co/Zw3KJIfsRx

– Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) February 11, 2020

Meanwhile, former AAP member and political commentator Ashutosh is the most amused…

I can understand the frustration of my bigoted friends….

They call the voters in Delhi –

मुफ़्तख़ोर

I had a good laugh.

– ashutosh (@ ashutosh83B) February 12, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is ready to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump, sends a statesman tweet about the two countries.

India and the United States share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. Our nations work together extensively on a variety of issues. A robust friendship between our nations is a good sign not only for our citizens, but also for the whole world.

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), February 12, 2020

And President Trump replies in kind …

#BREAKING: US President Donald Trump during his # India🇮🇳 visit this month: ‘We’re going to bring millions of people from the airport to the new stadium, the largest stadium. Prime Minister @narendramodi is a great gentleman. He is a friend of mine. I look forward to visiting India. ‘pic.twitter.com/DAJ0h9AL4R

– Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul), February 12, 2020

Finally, Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chairman and former Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has some questions for the delegation of European diplomats when visiting J&K.

Hope you & @EU_in_India ask GOI

• Internet ban since August 5th and economic losses

• The Indian government muzzles the local media in Kashmir

• Release of prisoners with 3 ex-CMs beaten with draconian PPE

• Use of troops to create fear among people

Normality is an illusion https://t.co/Jn7lPCdFtj

– Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 12, 2020

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

