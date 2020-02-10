Advertisement

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Rams have signed Denver as the new defensive coordinator for linebacker coach Brandon Staley.

On Monday, the Rams also announced the hiring of offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and special coordinator John Bonamego.

The three key members of Sean McVay’s coaching team will be officially introduced on Wednesday, almost a month after Staley got the job.

37-year-old Staley is an unorthodox choice to replace NFL veteran Wade Phillips, who was fired by McVay last month after the Rams missed the playoff despite 9-7.

Staley has only three years of experience in the NFL and has never held a coaching position that was nearly as important as his new role at the Rams. Before spending the same season at the Broncos and the last two seasons in the same job at the Chicago Bears, he was a defensive coordinator with Division III John Carroll and FCS School James Madison.

O’Connell is the first Rams offensive coordinator since McVay’s rookie season in 2017, when current Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur had the job. McVay calls Los Angeles’ games himself, and he shared the coordinator’s duties last season between assistants Shane Waldron and Aaron Kromer.

34-year-old O’Connell is a former NFL quarterback who has spent the last three seasons with the Washington Redskins, including last season as their offensive coordinator. He was also a quarterback coach for Cleveland and Washington.

Bonamego replaces John Fassell, who left the Rams after eight seasons to join the Dallas Cowboys.

Bonamego has been a special team coordinator for 13 years, seven stints with five different NFL teams over the past two decades, most recently with the Detroit Lions last year. From 2015 to 18 he was head coach of Central Michigan for four years.

