Two of the youngest communities in Orange County have grown up.

Despite the population growth of tens of thousands, the Rancho Santa Margarita, which became a city 20 years ago, and the Ladera Ranch, founded in 2000, have retained their small-town atmosphere.

While it’s a reason to celebrate, the 20-year milestone isn’t a time to relax.

Houses near the founder park on the Ladera Ranch on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

A view of Rancho Santa Margarita from a hill on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Andrew Perez (17) and Dylan Patton (15) will play volleyball in Founders Park on Ladera Ranch on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

SPORTS. Ladera Ranch Middle School students walk across the field in Founders Park on Ladera Ranch on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, cars will be driving on the Santa Margarita Parkway across the bridge in Rancho Santa Margarita.



Parents line up in front of the Ranch Middle School to wait for their children to be released at Ladera Ranch on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

76-year-old Crossing Guard Tom Reynolds is helping Ladera Ranch Middle School students cross the road at Ladera Ranch on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

A view of Rancho Santa Margarita from a hill on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

The state is pushing cities in Orange County to plan to build larger homes by 2029 – could Rancho Santa Margarita be forced to outgrow its master plan for a community of 50,000?

And the leaders of the Ladera Ranch are faced with the question of when it makes most sense to have a degree in the city.

Still, people say life is good.

“We have created a community where people feel like they are part of something special,” said Tony Beall, Rancho Santa Margarita councilor.

“Live a good life,” said Todd Stearns, president of the Ladera Rancho Chamber of Commerce. “It’s ridiculously safe. It’s very quiet.”

Rancho Santa Margarita

When Orange County rang in 2000 at the beginning of the new millennium, the residents of Rancho Santa Margarita were enjoying the fruits of a plan that was born in the 1980s.

They had just freed themselves from Santa Ana incumbents for almost 15 years and became the city they were supposed to be when planner Richard Reese first founded the community along the foothills of Saddleback Mountain.

“We had no self-government. The area without its own legal personality really had a limited voice,” said City Councilor Carol Gamble, who was responsible for the planning of the citizens’ committee for the city.

This lack of local control was evident when district officials began planning for a regional courthouse in the late 1990s that residents feared would overwhelm the small community.

Although the district’s intentions were successfully defended, the residents were welded together for this and other reasons and voted in 1999 for inclusion. The city became official on January 1, 2000, two months later.

In 2004 the town hall and community center were opened. The city guides continued to survive the great recession and suffered millions in losses from the city budget as property taxes and sales taxes fell.

Still, Gamble said the city has remained strong in its spirit – the residents still care about each other – and the town hall’s frugality means the city is ready for the next recession or tough times.

“We save every day for a rainy day as if we were released tomorrow,” she said.

But that doesn’t mean it can freshen up a bit.

The main intersections are now equipped with decorative street lights. The concrete in the city’s medians has been renewed. Last month, the city council voted to upgrade Antonio Parkway by adding elevated averages and a memorial sign. A $ 1.3 million splash pad is under construction for Central Park.

“We treat the city like our house,” said Gamble. “It’s time to paint the house.”

“When the money flows into the county, it flows into a big bucket. There is no way to say, “We want that in our church,” said Gamble. But as a city you have to make a decision about your community.

Some council members fear that the biggest problem for RSM could be an issue over which they have little control: the state’s demand for more housing, especially in Orange County.

The city could be asked to plan 500 new homes this decade – at a variety of prices and densities. Council members say this would be a heavy lift for RSM as there is little free land left.

“Rancho is a community planned by Master. This master plan contributes to the quality of life of our residents, ”said City Councilor Tony Beall. “If the state demands that we change our master plan to resemble LA or other large, crowded cities, it will destroy the structure of the city that makes RSM so special.”

Getting the master plan is key, said Mayor Brad McGirr. After all, that’s why the community has become a city, he said.

“If we hadn’t incorporated it, the county would have shaped the city in a completely different way,” he said. “Local control means everything.”

Ladera Ranch

How do you create a close-knit, family-oriented community for 25,000 residents in more than 8,000 houses?

The developer Rancho Mission Viejo had to deal with this question when the company planned the Ladera Ranch in the 1990s. Your idea: Divide the community into different villages.

“The breakdown into identifiable units made it more a group of neighborhoods than a place where everyone gets lost,” said Marc Lamkin, senior vice president of community development for the company.

The Ladera Ranch has consisted of nine villages for 20 years, which are held together by two non-profit organizations: the skeleton, a homeowners association, the Ladera Ranch Maintenance Corporation or LARMAC and the non-profit organization for event planning, Ladera Ranch Community Services or LARCS “Heart and Soul of Community, “said Lamkin.

Rancho Mission Viejo also took advantage of the growing presence of the Internet to bring residents together, making Ladera Ranch one of the first planned communities to be fully wired. In 2004 there were about 1,600 posts per month in the community’s private LaderaLife forum.

The community’s conversations have since spread to numerous Facebook groups, from one for “grill smokers” to the other for mothers, ”said Stephanie Ramsey, who has lived at Ladera Ranch since 2003 and is a member of the community’s Civic Council.

“Although we are a community of 25,000 people, you can connect with someone,” she said. “Only having this connectivity really preserved the sense of community in the small towns.”

Nevertheless, Ladera Ranch has seen some changes with increasing maturity: there are not as many mom and pop shops in the shopping centers and the population has only aged a bit. Stroll through the Founders Park less prams and more skateboards and walkers.

Ramsey said that she and others in the community can find the money to build a youth center that offers activities and volunteering.

“We now have a huge boom in teenagers,” she said. “Bored children get in trouble. We want to be a channel for all the extra energy they have. “

LARMAC has expanded the community parks to include basketball courts that are popular not only with teenagers, but also with adults and younger children.

To get people back to shopping on-site, a monthly night market was launched last year that draws 2,000 to 3,500 people to the Mercantile West mall every month, according to Stearns.

The Ladera Ranch is now a community that adapts to the needs of its residents. However, she has faced only a few challenges that may spark interest in the 35th city of Orange County – perhaps in collaboration with the neighboring Rancho Mission Viejo.

After the residents blocked plans for a power plant, the Ladera Ranch Civic Council was founded in 2008, a volunteer group that represents residents’ interests in government affairs. But there is little other motivation to take the next step, Ramsey said.

Perhaps Caltrans could explore an option near the Ladera Ranch for connecting 241 Toll Road to the 5 freeway, Ramsey said, or something that hasn’t even made it on local radars.

“We’re not ready from today,” she said. “But we don’t know what the future will be like.”

