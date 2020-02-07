Advertisement

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are a pair of powers that score a few goals every time they get out together. But what makes this couple even more adorable is the social media PDA, which fans can also experience. The two actors may be busy with their respective films and hectic appointments, but when posting something on Instagram, be careful not to overwhelm each other with their cheesy but endearing comments.

This morning Deepika Padukone went to Instagram to share a photo of her and Ranveer Singh’s passport and plane tickets and to add a pink heart emoji to it: “His & Hers #vacation”. The handsome couple heads to a vacation spot to shoot Ranveer’s upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Sources tell us that they flew to their favorite destination, the Maldives. We just hope that they will post some amazing clicks from their vacation since they have definitely started Valentine’s week with a good grade. In this section you can find more information about Bollywood.

