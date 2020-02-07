Advertisement

Ranveer Singh has been working on Yash Raj’s film Jayeshbhai Jordaar for the past few months. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The film had a beginning to finish the shoot and now the film is over. YRF producer Maneesh Sharma confirmed the completion of the film and said: “We have finished filming Jayeshbhai Jordaar and cannot wait to show this special film to the people of our country. Ranveer gave his two hundred percent for the film and it will show when people watch the film. I’m going to stick my neck out to say that Ranveer and Jayeshbhai Jordaar have done the best of his career. ”

About Arjun Reddy’s leading actress Shalini Pandey, who is making her Bollywood debut with the project, Maneesh said: “Shalini gave the film heart and soul and added beautiful textures to her character that touch people’s hearts. It’s a fitting Bollywood debut for this talented actor. “

Produced by Yash Raj Films Jayeshbhai Jordaar also has Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is staged by director debut Divyang and is a humorous entertainer who plays in Gujarat. Ranveer will appear as a Gujarati man. Ranveer is seen as an entertaining way for the project to strengthen the role of women. The actor also went to Instagram to share a post about wrapping up the film this morning. Check it out here.

