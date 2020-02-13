A rare disease that still affects humans today is found in the fossilized remains of a duck-billed dinosaur that roamed the earth at least 66 million years ago.

Researchers from the University of Tel Aviv saw unusual cavities in two tail segments of the hadrosaurus, which were excavated in the Dinosaur Provincial Park in southern Alberta, Canada.

They compared the vertebrae with the skeletons of two people who were known to have a benign tumor called LCH (Langerhans celhistiocytosis), a rare and sometimes painful disease that affects children, especially boys.

“Diagnosing diseases in skeletal remains and fossils is complicated because, in some cases, different diseases leave similar traces on bones. However, LCH has a distinctive appearance that matches the lesions in the hadrosaur,” Dr. said. Hila May, head of the Biohistory and laboratory for evolutionary medicine, at the Faculty of Medicine of TAU.

The researchers used advanced, high-resolution CT scans to analyze dinosaur tail fossils.

“Thanks to new technologies such as micro-CT scanning, we were able to examine the … structure of the lesion and reconstruct the overgrowth and blood vessels that fed it,” May told CNN.

“The micro and macro analyzes confirmed that it was actually LCH. This is the first time this disease has been identified in a dinosaur,” May said.

In humans, LCH is sometimes described as a rare form of cancer, but May said there are different opinions among experts as to whether or not it is definitely cancer, because it sometimes passes spontaneously.

“Most LCH-related tumors, which can be very painful, suddenly appear in the bones of children aged 2-10. Fortunately, these tumors disappear in many cases without intervention,” she said.

Hadrosaurians were said to have been around 10 meters high and weighed a few tons. They roamed 66 to 80 million years ago in large herds, according to the study published this week in the journal Scientific Reports.

Dino diseases

Like us, dinosaurs became ill, but the evidence of disease and infection in the fossil record – a field known as paleopathology – is scarce.

However, there are indications that tyrannosaids, such as the T-Rex, suffered from gout and that iguanodons had osteoarthritis. Cancer has proven harder for paleopathologists to diagnose, but there are indications that dinosaurs would have suffered from the disease, the study said.

Studying diseases in fossils, regardless of the species, is a complex task. And it’s even more complicated when it comes to animals that have died out because we don’t have a living reference, May explains.

The authors said the finding could help evolutionary medicine – a new field of research that investigates the development and behavior of diseases over time.

Considering that many of the diseases we suffer come from animals, such as coronovirus, HIV and tuberculosis, May said that understanding how they manifest themselves in different species and survive evolution can help find new and effective ways to treat them.

“If we know that a disease is independent of species or time, it means that the mechanism that encourages its development is not specific to human behavior and environment, but rather (it is) a fundamental problem in the physiology of an organism, said May.