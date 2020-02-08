Advertisement

The normally elusive nocturnal animal was spotted on a walk through Venus Yaus’ farm in Ambleside on Friday morning.

Venus Yau

A woman from West Vancouver wondered who her neighbors let such a big cat run around in the neighborhood – until she realized that it was a bobcat.

“It reminded me of a wildlife scene on National Geographic,” said Yau. “I was intrigued – it was like trying to win this competition.”

The bobcat slowed as she continued to stare into the window of Yau’s house.

Yau felt privileged for this Lynx Rufus, which is native to most parts of North America but is rarely discovered by humans.

“It reminded me of moments when we encountered a kangaroo in Australia,” said Yau. “I hope people can continue to live in harmony with the wildlife.”

