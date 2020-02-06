Advertisement

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad cited Thursday’s laws that adequately restrict Internet use to defend the communication blockade imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in August, even though he said that views expressed over the Internet are part of the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression are.

“While the law of the Internet is important, the security of the country is equally important. Can we deny that the Internet is being used by terrorists for violence and there have been attempts to create unrest in Kashmir from anywhere? the border through the Internet, ”said Prasad in the upper house of parliament or Rajya Sabha.

He answered Shiv Sena lawmaker Rajkumar Dhoot’s question whether the Supreme Court had made the right to the Internet a fundamental right and asked additional questions from several opposition members on the internet blackout in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

A communication outage and ban were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in August when Article 370 of the Constitution was overridden to deprive the region of its special status. Most restrictions have now been relaxed, but access to the Internet remains restricted.

Prasad cited the Supreme Court decision in January that Internet access was declared a fundamental right in a series of petitions against the power outage in telecommunications in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Supreme Court has clearly stated that no lawyer argues that the right to the Internet is a fundamental right … This type of misunderstanding needs to be corrected. The Supreme Court has ruled that using the Internet to convey your ideas and views is also part of your fundamental right to freedom of expression and expression. “

He added that Article 19 (2) of the Constitution allows reasonable restrictions on all fundamental rights.

In response to congressional lawmaker Amee Yajnik’s question whether the government specifically bans internet services, Prasad said there will be ramifications if used for activities against India.

According to Prasad, the government has approved 783 sites in the Kashmir Valley to respond to Congress President Ghulam Nabi Azad’s question whether the government has assessed the losses from the internet ban

According to government data, more than 700 internet restrictions ranging from a few hours to several months have been imposed since 2017. An official said such restrictions were imposed in 22 states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

Advertisement