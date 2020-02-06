Advertisement

Dad Twitter took it off this week when Showtime announced it had canceled the long-running drama series Ray Donovan. “After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has ended his run on Showtime,” the network representatives said in a statement. “We are proud that the series ended in the midst of such a strong audience and in such a powerful tone. Our deepest thanks go to Dear Schreiber, Jon Voight showrunner David Hollander, and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work. “

But with such a strong audience of viewers – and a cliff topper ending in season seven – why did Showtime decide to bring Ray Donovan to his knees? “We are still scratching our heads. We had no indication that the show ended,” Hollander Vulture told in a new interview. This was by no means a serifinal. “

In the interview, Hollander speculated that the recent merger between CBS, which owns the Ray Donovan network Showtime, and Viacom may have played a role in the demise of the show. “The new environment that emerged from the merger clearly had an impact on their choice,” Hollander said, noting that many of the leaders who defended Ray Donovan in the beginning were also there for the funeral.

“The people who made this decision are the same people who brought this up. They were incredibly creative supportive. They were always deep in the artist’s corner and were very committed to our success, “he said.” There was never a moment when one of them watched our show negatively. They were always proud of it. They always accepted our indulgences. They tolerate the fact that I demanded a visual template as strong as everything there is. And that is time and money. They were cool with that – until they weren’t. “

Ray Donovan, who is dramatizing the life of an underworld fixer, premiered in 2013 and received several Emmy nominations for Schreiber and Voight. It also earned a cultural reputation as a peak father television and was even characterized as a punch line during the season 45 premiere of Saturday Night Live, when Donald Trump (played, as usual, by Alec Baldwin) called Schreiber to ask for help.

But despite his reputation and the surprise of Hollander about the cancellation, the fate of Ray Donovan had been uncertain for weeks. “I think Ray Donovan is approaching the end of his run. We have always talked about seven or eight seasons. Nothing has been decided yet, but it is fair to say that the end is approaching, “Showtime co-president of entertainment Gary Levine said in an interview with Deadline in January.

Then, after last month’s final, Schreiber posted a farewell to Ray Donovan on Instagram with a plea for fans to let Showtime know they wanted more. “What a wonderful journey it has been. I’ve read your comments and the outpouring of love and support for our cast and crew has been truly overwhelming,” he wrote. “I know that the big question for everyone is whether there will be a season 8. The truth is that it is in the hands of the network. So if you want more, contact them … and let them know how you feel. Anyway, it was a great ride and we must thank you all. “

Asked by Vulture if Ray Donovan would be shopping for other networks with a view to completing his story, Hollander admitted that it would be an expensive proposition. But: “Is there an audience that wants to see this, that creates a demand cycle in which someone will absorb the risk? I would never say never. “

