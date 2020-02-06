Advertisement

Fans weren’t the only ones surprised when Showtime announced on Tuesday that its long-running drama Ray Donovan had already broadcast its series final. (The last episode was broadcasted on January 19.) The series was canceled after seven seasons, but showrunner David Hollander revealed that he had planned season 8 – and thought it would be the end.

“We had no indication that the show ended. We acted creatively as if we were in the middle of it,” he told Vulture. “This was by no means a series final.”

And that is why he and the writers already knew what they wanted to do next, including “the creation of Ray Donovan as a character and fixative.” He wanted to show that to honor their “very long and dedicated relationship with (their) very loyal audience.”

After he heard the cancellation, Hollander reached for the cast. “The answers vary from people who are sad and grateful for anger and confusion,” he said.

Series star Liev Schreiber posted a simple greeting on Instagram after the announcement. He had previously revealed on social media that the future of the show was in the hands of the network.

Slainte.

Dash Mihok posted a long goodbye on Instagram (and through various tweets) and expressed his gratitude and love for the show and its fans. “It was the honor of my life to work on this show,” he wrote. “You have embraced all of us in ways I could never have imagined. You opened your Sunday evenings and your heart to this crazy dysfunctional family of characters and I / we are so very grateful for every minute we could share with you.”

“Thanks to my incredible cast and the best crew on both coasts,” he continued. “I love you and I have loved this experience. I will cherish it forever. Thanks again for reconciling and being part of this family all these years.”

Pooch Hall thanked the rest of the cast, the crew, the network and the fans. “So #thank me for this opportunity and so thankful for those who helped me and became better as an actor and as a person,” he wrote. “#DaryllDonovan finally came into its own and is ready to begin the next chapter. Maybe we will see if we will not have it in God’s hands now.”

Kerris Dorsey said goodbye to the show and the fans were short and powerful, as she wrote on Twitter: “7 years. Thank you for watching and watching and watching.”

7 years. thanks for watching and watching and watching. 🍀 @SHO_RayDonovan pic.twitter.com/qO7mdL08ds

– Kerris Dorsey (@kerrisdorsey) February 5, 2020

