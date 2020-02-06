Advertisement

There is probably no more someone who lowers himself in showbiz than Ray Romano, even if some have sometimes found that a bit much. He is not the only one in a few others who are just as self-effacing, although Romano is not afraid to laugh at himself when he arrives as a guest in talk shows.

He is fairly transparent about how he sees himself, but he revealed even more in a hilarious way when he recently appeared in Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show.

Romano participated in her “Burning Questions” bit and spoke three words that best described his personality. Two of them were perhaps not surprising, but the last word brought a hearty smile and a raised eyebrow.

Advertisement

As always, the third word was more than a little honest, perhaps a touch of TMI.

Did Ray Romano reveal something new about himself during Burning Questions?

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0_oyurEwVc [/ embed]

When Romano visits talk shows, he often tells embarrassing stories about himself, usually with his family. He is not afraid to paint himself as a sometimes confused father who has to deal with hilarious situations of his children and wife.

Sometimes this means overly candid family jokes that were all part of his act on the classic CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond. His credible qualities and apparent openness to talk about everything that has to do with himself still make him a comic favorite.

At the same time, he does this in a very subdued way, which means that his comedy specials sometimes feel that they are not real streaming events. Because he is friends with Ellen DeGeneres, he has appeared in her talk show a number of times.

He has also previously participated in her ‘Burning Questions’ segment, where his most recent one revealed a little more about himself. Not only did he reveal who his first TV crush was – Wilma from The Flintstones of all characters – he didn’t hum and spoke about three words describing who he is.

What were those three words he uttered?

Ray Romano | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Sometimes celebrities who participate in DeGeneres’ “burning questions” have to think harder when pronouncing three words that best describe who they are. Romano blurted his first two words more or less with a thought in mind. Only the third word made him pause for a few seconds.

It was no surprise that he chose the word “neurotic” as the first word. Almost everyone would have said that at first sight if he had to choose a word to describe Romano.

His second word was “married” as an obvious choice. Nevertheless, it proves that most of his life revolves around family, also as part of his act.

Anyone who has seen Romano’s stand-ups in recent years knows that he is still telling stories about him and his wife, sometimes with brutal frankness. The last word he chose in Ellen’s show, however, will open your mouth.

Is Ray Romano really … gaseous?

Yes, Romano said he was “gaseous” as his third word, which could only incite DeGeneres to say that the segment would not last much longer. The answer brought at least a huge guffaw from the audience.

Others who may be at Romano’s age may find it related, as well as constant proof of his self-contempt. Knowing that he has a tendency to cut a few farts in the worst possible times, can be hilarious from the outset. From a human perspective, it’s probably more than a little true.

In a time when talking about flatulence is still funny, it has recently become an overly honest subject where everyone can accept that it is a shameful part of life. Just as long as Romano doesn’t get to the point that he feels honest enough to make things fly while he’s on TV … something Peter Boyle reportedly did on the Everybody Loves Raymond set.

Advertisement