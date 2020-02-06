Advertisement

A checkpoint on a bridge that leads to a First Nation camp near Houston, BC.

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian press files

Six gas pipeline demonstrators in northern BC. were arrested in the early hours of Thursday, according to an indigenous group.

Gidimten’s spokeswoman Molly Wickham said in a Facebook video post that the RCMP moved to the Wet’suwet’en camp in the dark to arrest people sleeping in their tents.

The RCMP enforces a B.C. Supreme Court order to grant Coastal GasLink employees access to the area near Houston, B.C.

The arrests are made one day after the RCMP’s commitment to use the “least force required” to enforce the order.

However, Jennifer Wickham, who is also a Gidimt spokeswoman, said the RCMP broke the window of a truck to arrest a man. She said she hadn’t heard of injuries, but was concerned about how many police officers came to arrest people while they were sleeping in their camps.

She said 14 police vehicles arrived around 3 a.m., followed by more in the late morning. She claims that there were a total of 36 police and emergency vehicles.

Wickham claims that RCMP dragged demonstrators out of their tents before RCMP officers dismantled the tents.

A statement by RCMP Communication Services confirms that mounties have set up an exclusion zone in the region.

The statement said officials intend to enforce the Supreme Court injunction against interference with the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Enforcement takes place less than two days after the provincial government and First Nations failed to reach talks to de-escalate the dispute.

Hereditary leaders of the Wet’suwet’en nation reject the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline on their territory, although elected First Nation leaders have approved the work, which is an important part of the $ 40 billion LNG Canada project , which is developed in Kitimat.

Wickham said she would go to the police station to find out where they would take the arrested. They were brought to Prince George last year.

In January 2019, officials broke a blockade on the Morice River Forest Service Road, southwest of Houston, to enforce a BC. Order of the Supreme Court to arrest 14 people.

A post on the Wet’suwet’en Access Point Facebook page said that the police broke the checkpoint gate with “brutal force”.

– With files from Nick Eagland and The Canadian Press

