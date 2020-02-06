Advertisement

Yesterday we reported that Panos Panay, Head of Surface, will now lead the Windows Experiences group, which will replace Joe Belfiore, who should be very familiar to regular readers from the Windows Phone days.

In an internal email to Microsoft employees, Panos has now given us a taste of what to expect in the future. He writes:

“Personally, I am very excited to lead the Windows client for Microsoft, which will help us streamline our decision-making processes, clearly define our priorities, and provide the best possible end-user experience for all Microsoft apps and services connected to operating systems from Silicon Devices (OEMs and Surface). We believe that this will improve the Windows client experience for the entire PC ecosystem. By designing hardware and software together, we can better manage our long-term Windows deployments (dual screen, silicon diversity, connectivity, app platform, etc.) and achieve a unified Windows client experience leadership position with unified priorities and resources. of-Windows clients help us all accelerate innovation and improve execution. This is an incredible time and opportunity to bring more energy to Windows and our customers with Windows. It won’t be easy, but expanding our growth will be the key to our corporate strategy. “

Advertisement

Given the failed software development that has resulted in numerous Surface projects being canceled, while the Hardware Surface team has generally had rather good results, the priorities for Windows of the next generation would be a welcome focus for fans of the operating system in particular with a focus on accelerating innovation and improving execution.

It is also interesting that the short letter does not focus on productivity, Microsoft’s main concern since Satya Nadella’s rise.

The email suggests that Microsoft, like the Surface brand, will try to turn Windows into an operating system that users want to use again instead of being forced to use it. It remains to be seen whether it is possible to turn the giant boat, which has been increasingly driving in recent years.

What do our readers think? Let us know below.

About ZDNet.

Advertisement