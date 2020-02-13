Read this now: “Watch Hollow”, “Fake News: separating truth from fiction” | Honolulu Star advertiser

Books proposed by the Hawaii State Public Library System.

“Watch Hollow”

By Gregory Funaro

Deep in the enchanted forest of Watch Hollow is the once-large Blackford House, whose halls hold a magical secret: a giant cuckoo clock that does more than just tell the time. But when the clock stops rotating, an evil presence starts lurking among the trees. For children from 8 to 12 years

“Fake news: separating the truth

of fiction ”

From Michael Miller

This title examines journalistic norms and standards for fact checking, constitutional protection and real-world case studies, allowing readers to identify the mechanics, perpetrators, motives and psychology of fake news. A final chapter examines methods for assessing and avoiding the spread of fake news. From 13 years old

