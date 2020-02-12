Advertisement

Women and children hold posters during a silent protest at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, Tuesday Photo: PTI

Shaheen Bagh fell silent when Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi party celebrated the general election in Delhi on Tuesday. They had already heard enough of politicians from the campaign – from “Goli Maaro” to “Jihadi” to “rapists”. It was a day when they decided to withdraw from electoral politics. The women who protested locally against the law on change of citizenship covered their mouths with a black cloth and held posters saying “We do not support a political party”.

The silent protest was to deny the brutality of the police against students at Jamia Millia Islamia University, but above all to stay away from partisan politics. After all, it wasn’t just the BJP, Delhi CM and Arvind Kejriwal from AAP never visited the protest site.

How do we read their silence? By not saying anything on a day of election results, they expressed their lack of confidence in the majority politics that brought the Muslim citizens of India into this suspicious state. Since their slogans “Azaadi” and “La Ilaha Illallah” were demonized by the leaders of the BJP, their supporters and many media representatives, the demonstrators chose to remain silent to spread their message. They literally had no political language to speak to those in power.

While a misaligned stance like this may reflect a NOTA vote or scratch card, it was more of a distancing from the game of winners and losers.

Deny the media the chance to raise awareness of the issue

It is equally important that the demonstrators refused to speak and only pointed to their posters when journalists turned to the demonstrators in Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. Perhaps it was assumed that the demonstrators who categorically criticize the BJP for taking divisive measures such as the CAA, NRC and NPR would be satisfied with the loss of the party.

The reporters may have hoped to find someone to speak for AAP because Shaheen Bagh is in the Okhla constituency who re-elected Amanatullah Khan. But there was no celebration or idea of ​​”either or”. The mood at the protest was grim and seemed to diminish the “fun” with the election results.

Credibility of the matter

Choosing an attitude of non-adjustment was also necessary for the credibility of the cause. This makes the distinction between real politics and electoral politics all the more critical, even though the two influence each other.

The resistance started on December 15 with only a handful of women protesting the CAA before rising to a nationwide movement. They carefully selected their symbols and optics. They waved the national flag and called Gandhi, Nehru and Ambedkar. So far, they have not been able to classify into the category of Islamist protests, which the BJP had put a lot of effort into. However, in broader public perception, they are not viewed as “anti-national” or “separatist”, tags that were used during the 2016 JNU protest against Umar Khalid and Kanhaiya Kumar.

Shaheen Bagh has grown tremendously in the past two months and cannot now afford to stoop to partisan politics. In this case, it can be subject to a particular party’s apparatus – be it ideology, methods, or history. It is a lesson to future social movements in India that working with a political party can be detrimental to and feel away from it.

The protest against Shaheen Bagh started in response to the electoral policy, but what they articulated with their silence – and their words – goes beyond that.

