Hong Kong’s largest real estate agencies, with nearly 900 sales offices in the city, are demanding price reductions for new leases as they expect sales to decline further after the industry’s worst year since 2016.

The Centaline Property Agency is ready to close some of its 423 branches if it can’t get 20 percent or more rent relief, a top manager said. Qfang would negotiate for lower rents if leases for some of its 20 stores were due for renewal, said chief executive Vincent Chan.

Demand shows that more corporations are struggling with the outbreak of the coronavirus after experiencing months of social unrest last year. Hong Kong retailers and restaurant operators have started to cut costs this month as the outbreak has become the biggest health crisis since 2003 and is affecting an economy that is already in recession.

“We have leases that need to be renewed almost daily and given the current market conditions, losing a few stores will have little effect,” said Louis Chan, Asia Pacific vice president at Centaline. “We are in a situation where no one dares to come out,” he added.

The virus, originating from Wuhan in Hubei Province, has killed at least 800 people and infected more than 37,000, mainly in mainland China. Panicked Hong Kong meanwhile cleared the supermarket shelves for everyday needs.

Real estate transactions in Hong Kong fell to a 13-month low of 3,776 in January, the land registry said. They fell 5.5 percent last year to 74,904, the smallest decrease since 2016. According to Ricacorp Properties, commercial and industrial property transactions fell to their lowest level in 2019 in 2019.

With more than 10 real estate agents competing for a deal last month, the ratio is bad for the industry, according to Sammy Po, managing director of Midland Realty. About 30 percent of industrial practitioners could lose their jobs if conditions deteriorate, he added.

“Most landlords are ready to cut rents because it is now difficult to find new tenants,” he added. “The operating environment is getting tougher as real estate transactions are expected to decrease 30 to 40 percent this month.”

Midland Realty has managed to cut rents for most of its 630 sales offices in Hong Kong and mainland China by an average of 20 percent, some by as much as 70 percent, Po said.

Rents in the sales offices make up about 30 percent of Centaline’s operating costs, Chan said. The company had no plans to cut wages or jobs for the time being, he added.

The company will go to great lengths to do business as sellers choose online deals to limit the risk of virus transmission rather than viewing appointments, he said.

“To increase sales, we like to record videos of their units and put them online when they request this service,” he added. “It doesn’t matter whether you charge HK $ 5,000 or HK $ 50,000 rent, we will.”

