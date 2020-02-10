Advertisement

One of only two remaining adult male mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains was shot after a series of attacks on farm animals, in which one owner had 12 dead animals within two years. The National Park Service announced this on Monday, February 10.

Hunting mountain lions is prohibited in California, and special protections apply to the Santa Monica and Santa Ana Mountains, as puma populations in these areas are at risk.

However, the state grants hunting permits to the owners if pumas have harmed pets or cattle. In the mountains of Santa Monica and Santa Ana, the owner must first use non-lethal methods to stop the cats.

“In this case, the landowner took action including bringing in as much livestock as possible, locking cattle remains near the stable and houses, and using trained watchdogs, hot wire fences, motion-activated lights, and acoustic opacity.” National Park Service announcement.

The killed mountain lion, known as P-56, is said to have been 4 or 5 years old and was killed on January 27. He was one of only two lions in the Santa Monica Mountains with radio collars and he is the fifth adult male in the mountains known to have died in the past two years. He is the first to be killed in the mountains with a state expropriation permit.

“Losing a brooding male is a problem … especially when the population is already very small,” said Jeff Sikich, senior field biologist at the National Park Service for the project to track lions in the Santa Monica Mountains.

“There are always animals out there that are not persecuted. There is currently only one adult male in the Santa Monica Mountains that we are tracking and that is P-63. “

In addition, six women in the Santa Monica Mountains have radio collars, said Sikich.

Another male puma, P-55, who is considered the brother of P-56, was found dead in July 2018. His body was too decomposed to determine the cause of death. Biologists speculated that he might have eaten rat poison or argued with another man.

P-64 was considered a victim of the Woolsey fire in November 2018.

P-61, which had crossed Highway 405 from the west, was hit by a car on September 7 when it tried to cross the highway after being chased by another male lion on the east side of the road.

P-30’s carcass was found on September 9, with the cause of death classified as rodent poisoning.

The Santa Monica mountain lions west of the 405 live on an approximately 350 square kilometer habitat island bordered by highways and the Pacific Ocean, and the small population is at risk of extinction due to inbreeding. A wilderness bridge was designed to allow the pumas to cross Freeway 101 north – and cats carrying fresh genes into the area from north to south.

According to #SAVELACOUGARS, the coalition that collects the money, around $ 14 million has so far been raised for the $ 60 million structure.

