Advertisement

Real estate in the Vancouver area could have gotten out of hand – at least for the time being. Greater Vancouver (REBGV) real estate board data shows that sales improved significantly in January. Real estate sales have not yet returned to typical levels, but a decline in inventories has resulted in a better balance. Prices fell only slightly compared to the previous year.

Greater Vancouver property prices drop less than 2%

Real estate prices in the Vancouver area show signs of stabilization. REBGV reported that the typical home price reached $ 1,008,700 in January, a decrease of 1.2% from a year earlier. In the city, Vancouver East hit a benchmark of $ 1,074,300, up 0.7% year over year. Vancouver West’s composite benchmark reached $ 1,255,900, down 1.5% year-on-year. If you missed that, Vancouver East will be able to print general market results again.

Composite benchmark price for the Greater Vancouver area

The price of a typical Vancouver area house in Canadian dollars.

Advertisement

Source: REBGV, Better Dwelling.

The growth rate is still negative for Metro Vancouver, but shows an improvement. The 12-month decline rate is now the lowest since November 2018 – over a year ago. Prices have risen by 1.4% in the past six months. They are still not at their peak, but a better balance between sales and inventory helps the market to stabilize.

Greater Vancouver Composite Benchmark Price Change

The annual percentage change of a typical home in the Vancouver area.

Source: REBGV, Better Dwelling.

Real estate sales in Vancouver are rising, but are lower than typical

Real estate sales in the Vancouver metropolitan area rose, but fell short of typical volumes. REBGV recorded 1,571 sales in January, 22.1% less than in the previous month. This corresponds to an increase of 42.4% compared to the same month in the previous year. The monthly decrease is seasonal and the annual decrease appears to be very high due to the very low volume of the previous year. Compared to the 10-year average for January, sales are 7.3% lower. Better than last year, but not a complete recovery.

The real estate portfolio in Vancouver is declining – even for typical levels

Compared to last year, fewer people offer their homes in the Vancouver area for sale. There were 3,872 new registrations in January, a decrease of 143.8% compared to the previous month. This corresponds to a decline of 20.1% compared to the previous year. The monthly drop is a bit typical, but the annual drop is a big drop.

Greater Vancouver vs. Composite Sales listings

The number of homes sold compared to total inventory in Greater Vancouver.

Source: REBGV, Better Dwelling.

More sales and fewer new listings reduced the overall inventory for the market. REBGV reported 8,617 active listings in January, an increase of 0.2% compared to the previous month. This corresponds to an increase of 20.3% compared to the same month in the previous year. The market is now 13.7 percent below the 10-year average for January. The inventory for this market is much scarcer than last year.

Narrower than last year isn’t too tight though, as things are balanced. At least according to the Sales-to-Active-Listings-Ratio (SALR), which reached 18.2% in January. For context, the SALR was only 10.2% during this time last year. Generally, a price increase of over 20% is expected. Prices typically drop when the SALR drops below 12%. Between 12 and 20% the market is considered balanced. The market is currently balanced and the benchmark is not too far from the expected development.

The Greater Vancouver real estate market has more sales and fewer listings. These are not extreme two-way numbers, as can be seen in Toronto. Prices are still well below the high a few years ago. However, the improved demand ratio has made prices much more stable for the time being.

Do you like this post? Like us on Facebook for the next one in your feed.

Advertisement