Real estate in the Toronto area is again in a supply crisis. Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) data shows that sales rose to a multi-year high in January. The multi-year high in sales hit a low in inventories – which caused prices to skyrocket.

Greater Toronto Housing Prices Up Over 8%

The price of a typical home reached a new all-time high, according to the composite index. TRREB reported a reference price of $ 828,200 in January, an increase of 8.72% over the previous year. The city of Toronto reached $ 913,700, an increase of 8.76% over the previous year. The trend starts from condominiums, which achieve double-digit growth.

Larger Toronto reference price

The price for a “typical” apartment building in Greater Toronto.

Source: TREB. Live better.

The growth rate is accelerating to its highest level in years. In both regions, numbers were printed that were larger than in the previous month. The 12-month growth rate is now at its highest level since November 2017. The growth is borne by apartments, which now have double-digit annual price growth. Single-family houses are currently below the maximum, but are registering rising prices.

Greater Toronto benchmark price change

The annual percentage change in the TRREB reference price for all apartment types.

Source: TRREB. Live better.

The median sales price was much lower, but increased significantly compared to the previous year. TRREB had an average selling price of $ 735,000 in January, an increase of 13.08% over the previous year. The average selling price for the city of Toronto was $ 725,000, up 12.06% year over year. Given that the price of a “typical home” is more than 10% higher than the price of half of the homes sold, the benchmark in this report has only limited use.

In fact, the average selling price of both stickers and growth was above the benchmark. TRREB’s average selling price in January was $ 839,363, up 12.17% year over year. The average for the city of Toronto was $ 884,385, up 13.72% from the previous year. The average values ​​are slightly distorted because they are not adjusted to size or quality. However, they are helpful in understanding the flow of dollars.

Greater Toronto Average sales price change

The annual percentage change in the average selling price of all houses.

Source: TRREB, Better Dwelling.

Toronto real estate sales have the largest January since 2017

Real estate sales in the Greater Toronto area recovered from the new regulations and more. TRREB recorded 4,581 home sales in December, an increase of 14.27% over the previous year. The city of Toronto accounted for 1,603 of these sales, up 12.73% from the previous year. This is the highest number of sales in January since 2017 and is 6.09% above the 5-year median of the month.

Greater Toronto January home sales

Total home sales in TREB per year for January.

Source: TRREB, Better Dwelling.

Toronto Real Estate Inventory made a big drop

Who wants to sell when prices rise quickly? Apparently few people in Toronto. TRREB announced 7,839 new listings in January, a decrease of 17.13% over the previous year. The city of Toronto had 2,633 of these entries, a decrease of 16.25% over the previous year. The sharp decline in new entries contributed to the total inventory for the month reaching a multi-year low.

Greater Toronto Sales to new listings

The number of newly listed units per month is in contrast to sales.

Source: TRREB, Better Dwelling.

Fewer new offers and higher sales led to scarce inventories in January. TRREB reported 7,772 active listings in January, a decrease of 35.03% over the previous year. The city of Toronto had 2,464 of these active listings, a decrease of 31.08% over the previous year. This was the lowest level of active listings in January since 2017 and 33% below the 5-year median of the month. The inventory was scarce.

Greater Toronto January Active Listings

The total number of active real estate ads in TREB per year for the month of January.

Source: TRREB, Better Dwelling.

Real estate in the Toronto area is in a supply crisis, with rising sales and falling inventories … again. Sales and price growth were both above the level prior to the introduction of the B-20 guidelines. The agents also returned to bidding wars anecdotally.

