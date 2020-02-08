Advertisement

Langley RCMP confirms that a man is in serious condition after a shootout at around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

Holly Largy said Mounties had been called to a parking lot on 6300 block on 200th Street after receiving calls for fired shots.

“When the police were present, an adult male victim was found who appeared to have gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in a serious condition, ”she said in a press release.

“Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this doesn’t seem to be an accidental act. The area around the scene is blocked off for a considerable period of time. “

She said that officials are currently in the evidence-gathering phase and that no further information is currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-532-3200.

I will update this when I know more.

