Jamie Bacon in an undated photo.

After three days of screening in front of the Vancouver Law Courts, a jury was selected for the upcoming Jamie Bacon trial.

The process was completed around 1 p.m. Wednesday in courtroom 20 by B.C. Supreme Court.

The 12 judges and two alternates will be back at the start of the trial on March 3rd.

Bacon is accused of advising someone to commit murder in connection with a shootout in Mission 2008. His trial is expected to take three months.

More than 500 people were called to the jury and showed up on a Saturday when they were divided into smaller groups or “pods”.

As of Monday, they were then called individually to courtroom 20 to be interviewed by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Catherine Wedge.

Some were excused after explaining why participating in a jury would be challenging due to other commitments in their lives.