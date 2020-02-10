Advertisement

The 92nd Academy Awards take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The 2020 ceremony started without a host. Janelle Monae opened the show in a Mister Rogers set and sang “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”. In the front row, Monae dropped her bowler hat on the head of Tom Hanks, who was nominated for his appearance as Fred Rogers. A medley continued with Billy Porter when Monae appeared in her song “Come Alive”.

Advertisement

Previous winners:

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Animated feature: “Toy Story 4”

Animated short film: “Hair Love”

Original screenplay: “Parasite”, Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han

Adapted script: “Jojo Rabbit”, Taika Waititi

See below for updates. All times local.

___

18:45 –

Former President Barack Obama also went to Twitter to congratulate the filmmaker behind America Factory. The Netflix documentary that he and Michelle Obama’s High Ground film studio produced helped.

“Congratulations to American Factory filmmakers Julia and Steven for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of economic change,” said Barack Obama. “I am happy to see two talented and extremely good people taking home the Oscar for the first release of Higher Ground.

Congratulations to Julia and Steven, American Factory’s filmmakers, who have told such a complex and moving story about the very human consequences of economic change. I’m glad to see two talented and extremely good people take home the Oscar for the first release of Higher Ground. https://t.co/W4AZ68iWoY

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 10, 2020

18:40 –

Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a musical montage full of classics, including from Back to the Future Titanic, The Breakfast Club. The clip ended with Eminem Biopic 8 Mile and to everyone’s surprise the left rapper came on stage and played his hit from the film “Lose Yourself”.

Coincidentally, “Lose Yourself” is the first rap song to be awarded an Oscar for the best original song. And the rapper went to Twitter and made fun of the academy to finally give him the honor of performing on the show.

Listen, if you had another try, another opportunity … Thank you for having me at TheAcademy. I’m sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo

– Marshall Mathers (@Eminem), February 10, 2020

18:15 –

Laura Dern is the Oscar-winner for the best supporting actress for her role as a high-ranking divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story”.

It is Dern’s first Oscar win and concludes an awards season in which the actress has also received awards from the Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globes.

“Marriage Story” shows the dissolving relationship between a showbiz couple, played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. Dern’s well-heeled attorney helps Johansson outsmart her estranged husband in the courtroom, which puts more strain on the couple and their young son.

Dern thanked her co-stars and the director of “Marriage Story” Noah Baumbach. She also thanked her parents, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern, and called them their heroes.

18:12 –

Shia LaBeouf presented the Oscar for the best live action short film with Zack Gottsagen, his co-star in “The Peanut Butter Falcon” and an actor with Down syndrome.

Some social media viewers grilled LaBeouf after rolling his eyes when Gottsagen hesitated to read the card. Perhaps he sensed a star who had been annoyed about sharing the stage with a co-moderator for special needs.

On the contrary, LaBeouf and Gottsagen are close friends from their time when they were filming in the country in Georgia. They told The Associated Press in August how they watched wrestling in the evening between twelve hours of filming. LaBeouf even credited Gottsagen for helping him to become sober.

“He knows my pain very well. We would sit there and watch wrestling every night. He would eat ice cream. I would drink gin. I would tell him, “You have to stop eating all the ice cream.” He would say: “You have to stop drinking this gin,” says LaBeouf. “This man is a year older than me. He behaves longer than me and he is healthier than me. He has more friends than me, has longer love relationships.”

18:10 –

“American Factory” won the documentary Academy Award.

It’s the first feature supported by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company, but the former president and first lady aren’t technically Oscar winners.

The film focuses on a Chinese company’s efforts to reuse a closed General Motors plant in Ohio and the cultural tensions that arise.

The American factory director Julia Reichert received the Oscar for the best documentary film and received thunderous applause from the audience when she said: “Workers of the world, unite.”

“Workers are finding it increasingly difficult these days.” # AmericanFactory director Julia Reichert accepts the award for the best documentary at #Oscars https://t.co/BRyZZBTxrs pic.twitter.com/IB44nR1mnN

– The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020

When the film received an Oscar nomination in January, the former president tweeted: “We don’t see this kind of story often enough and that’s exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground. Congratulations to the incredible filmmakers and the whole team! “

6.05 p.m. –

From David Ng:

The synergy effects of the Disney companies were brought into high gear at the Oscars on Sunday with a musical plug for the film Frozen II and the Broadway stage musical on Frozen, which is played in cities all over the world.

At the Oscars, which were broadcast on Disney’s own ABC, nine of the world’s Elsen performed the song “Into the Unknown”, which was nominated for an Oscar. Among them were artists from Poland, Thailand, Germany, Spain, Japan, Norway, Russia and Denmark.

Idina Menzel plays “Into the Unknown” from #Frozen 2 with foreign language singers. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Q7rr4ntqYs

– Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) February 10, 2020

5:30 p.m.

Brad Pitt won his first Oscar for his appearance in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”.

His acceptance speech immediately became political. “They told me I had 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week,” said Pitt, referring to the impeachment hearings.

#Oscars moment: Brad Pitt wins the award for best supporting actor for @OnceInHollywood pic.twitter.com/TSGjMB3v8P

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

17:25 –

Chris Rock and Steve Martin contributed to the opening of the Oscars with an opening monologue.

Both jokers have already hosted the Oscars and asked Martin to describe Sunday’s performance as a “downgrading”.

During her opening at Rock, “So many great directors have been nominated this year.” Martin replied, “I don’t know, Chris, I thought something was missing on the list this year.”

Rock replied, “Vaginas?”

Chris Rock was also selected by the Academy for the nomination of a single black actor in the “Best Actress” and “Best Actress” categories – actress Cynthia Erivo for her outstanding role as Harriet Tubman in the film “Harriet”.

“Cynthia Erivo did such a good job hiding black people at Harriet the Academy that she hid all black nominees,” said Rock.

#Oscars moment: The moderator duo that we never knew we needed. @SteveMartinToGo and @chrisrock pic.twitter.com/9rF349pCwA

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

5:15 –

Taika Waititi is the winner of the best-matched script Oscar for “Jojo Rabbit”.

It is the first Oscar for the author-director-actor who thanked his mother and also dedicated the prize to all “indigenous children of the world” who want to make art.

Waititi directed and played the main role in “Jojo Rabbit” in the role of Adolf Hitler, the imaginary friend of the title character. The film also competes for the best picture.

5:08 –

From David Ng:

The 92nd Academy Awards began with a bizarre and themed dance number, in which Mr. Rogers, Black History Month, black queer artists and the art house horror film Midsommar met.

Pop star Janelle Monáe was in the spotlight as Fred Rogers, the theme of the Tom Hanks film A Nice Day in the Neighborhood. Earlier in the evening, Monae spoke on the red carpet and praised “Black Queer Artists”.

#Oscars moment: @JanelleMonae opens the #Oscars with an opening number where everyone feels alive! pic.twitter.com/J76UFuqxby

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

16:35 –

“Parasite” is the winner of the best original screenplay Oscar and presents Bong Joon Ho with his first Oscar.

The South Korean author and director held up the Oscar and said to the audience, “Thank you, great honor.” He dedicated the victory to his country.

He shares the honor with Han Jin Won, who paid thanks to the Korean film industry.

16.30 o’clock –

Natalie Portman walked the red carpet in a cape with the names of filmmakers who weren’t nominated for Best Director.

“How did you choose to do this?” Asked Amy Kaufman of the LA Times Portman.

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year,” said Portman of the directors’ names, which were printed in gold on a black satin ribbon.

Natalie Portman has embroidered her Dior Cape with all the directors who were not nominated for #Oscars. Check out their explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf

– Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

On the black cape was a golden lettering with Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) and Mati Diop (“Atlantics”).

This year’s nominations for best director are all male, and Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker” is the only woman to win the award. Gerwig was the youngest candidate for “Lady Bird” in 2018.

17:25 –

Woody, Buzz and Bo Peep have done it again – “Toy Story 4” is the Oscar winner for the best animated feature film.

The fourth installment of the Pixar franchise about the adventures of toys brought to life brought several beloved characters back together and introduced a new one: Forky. The craft project from a spork comes to life and realizes its value, although it has the strong feeling that it is better to be in the trash.

The third film was generally seen as a fitting end to the franchise, but audiences flocked to the film, which raised more than $ 430 million in North America alone.

“Hair Love” won the Oscar for the best animated short film.

Stay with Breitbart for more updates. The Associate Press contributed to this story.

Advertisement