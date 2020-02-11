Advertisement

New Hampshire hosts the country’s first presidential primaries on Tuesday.

Stay up to date all night for live updates. All times east.

–

7:10 pm: Much more control….

When New Hampshire voters came to the polls, Senator Amy Klobuchar was faced with questions about a murder case she once served as a prosecutor that sentenced a black teenager to life. The AP exposed questionable police tactics in the Minnesota case. https://t.co/190zW4aZfR

– The Associated Press (@AP) February 12, 2020

“This momentum has even caught their campaign workers off guard.” @ Rachelvscott reports that “something has happened in the last 48 hours … people have told me that they take a second look at Amy Klobuchar.” https://t.co/E7mDc03IQe #fitn pic.twitter.com/OxSGDHXAmu

– ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 12, 2020

7:00 p.m .: Most polls are now closed in New Hampshire.

If they were to rely on some unsuspecting non-Iowans to be the commanders in Iowa, it would have been better to lower expectations in Iowa and focus on New Hampshire.

I am so proud of this campaign. Thank you to everyone who brought us here. 🙏

– Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) February 12, 2020

6:35 p.m .: The first surveys take place every hour on the hour. Sanders comes in as a favorite, but he may have to “undercut the spread,” so to speak, because the media are prejudiced against him.

Biden already on the plane to South Carolina. That says it all:

Joe Biden’s e-mail fundraiser shortly after 6 p.m. while he’s in the air in South Carolina: “My team tells me that before 8 p.m. we need another $ 120,000 to complete our efforts to get the votes in To carry out granite state completely. ” pic.twitter.com/k1HPrzhaeZ

– Matt Viser (@mviser) February 11, 2020

Klobuchar needs to get the types of voters Biden needs. Looks like she – and her record – is being scrutinized much more closely …

Oh my – @Bakari_Sellers at Klobuchar: “disrespectful” and “don’t even try” with black voters. “Does it run for the President at all?” Says she’s worse than Pete with black voters.

– Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) February 11, 2020

6.30pm: CNN reports a lot of new voter registrations in crucial Dover. According to CNN’s Miguel Marquez, most of the people he spoke to were for Sanders.

6:25 pm: End polls: 81% of Democrats are upset about the Trump administration.

According to polls, 81% of Democrats say they are angry when they vote in first choice in New Hampshire primary. Listen to: https://t.co/Dw0cHZqOf8

– CBS News Radio (@CBSNewsRadio) February 11, 2020

ABC exit poll: 11% of voters 18-29 in New Hampshire (19% in 2016).

(corrected from earlier)

– Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 11, 2020

NEW EXIT POLLING: NH has a majority stake (almost six out of ten) for a state health insurance plan that would replace private insurance for everyone. And for the fact that public universities do not pay tuition fees – about two thirds of the support.

Via Jen De Pinto, @CBSNews

– Cara Korte (@CaraKorte), February 11, 2020

NEW: Preliminary results of the NH exit poll show that 45% of voters are independent in the first results. compared to 40% in 2016

While Bernie won Big in ’16 Independents, it was a two-person race, but how they break into a multi-candidate race will be key

– Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek), February 11, 2020

Interesting: Warren drives back while attacking Sanders.

More from the Warren memo about Sanders: “In New Hampshire, he is well on the way to receiving around half of his vote share in 2016. And he has not yet put himself to the test of his record, which will certainly go hand in hand with a further increase . ” https://t.co/Rpq4YVmUeU

– Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 11, 2020

NEWS: The Warren campaign sources money from television in South Carolina, according to a source.

The money and some additional funds will go to television advertising in Nevada and Maine, and radio and print advertising to S.C.

– Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) February 11, 2020

, @ ewarren greeted Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Biden supporters outside of Portsmouth, New Hampshire as she made an appointment / took photos and brought donuts to her volunteers pic.twitter.com/VGcz6sPndx

– Cheyenne Haslett (@cheyennehaslett) February 11, 2020

Last Minute GOTV Efforts in the Granite State:

Last minute voting efforts in #NewHampshire Primary # 2020 https://t.co/8FkySk7y85

– Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak), February 11, 2020

Alton, #NewHampshire # 2020 pic.twitter.com/PO4jWfiTji

– Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak), February 11, 2020

