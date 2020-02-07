Advertisement

Recently Mainard Tom asked if I would write about the first Robert Louis Stevenson Intermediate School, which was located in an old quarry near Alapai and the green streets.

I was surprised by what I found. What was today an abandoned building of the Hawaii Housing Authority was once a quarry and later the location of four different schools.

It was the location of the Territorial Normal School, which became certified teachers since 1905 and became the temporary campus of Roosevelt High School in 1930.

It was Puowaina Elementary School from 1932 to 1937 and then became the original location of Stevenson Intermediate.

I had no idea.

Punchbowl Quarry

Lishmans Quarry, or simply the Punchbowl Quarry, was dug around the side of the extinct volcano around 1880.

The quarry delivered stone to St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Kaumakapili Church, Lunalilo Home (then in Makiki) and many buildings and houses near the center.

On July 13, 1898, when news of the annexation of Hawaii by the United States reached the islands, a crowd of civilians set fire to the floor of the quarry at 8 p.m. Low clouds turned red with fire and could be seen everywhere in the city.

Territorial normal and training school

Before the 1880s, most faculties of public schools were untrained in the art of teaching. “Normal schools” – teacher institutes – became popular worldwide

Hawaii’s Territorial Normal School started as a single class at Fort Street School (now called McKinley High), mauka of the center.

A permanent structure was built on the abandoned Punchbowl Quarry site, bordered by Alapai, Green and Lunalilo streets, around 1905. It was three floors, on 2.5 acres of land, with a beautiful view of the ocean. C.W. Dickey was the architect.

When the Great Depression struck, the normal school had outgrown the room and the money was tight. In 1930 the school moved to Wilder and University Avenue and became the University of Hawaii Teachers’ College.

Dole Park

Around 1924 the city changed another part of the quarry to Sanford Dole Park. Cliff faces 200 feet long created a natural amphitheater that had great acoustic properties, lots of felt.

The students from the nearby schools, a block of Diamond Head, used it for their sporting activities.

Roosevelt High School temporary location

President Theodore Roosevelt High School was founded in 1930 in the former building of the normal school. It was the first English standard high school in the state, and students had to pass a test to register.

Approximately 350 students were expected, but 640 were grades 7-12. Principal Clyde Crawford said it would probably grow to 1500 by 1933.

“Today’s school must meet the needs of a changed civilization,” Crawford told a meeting of parents and students.

Transport, mechanization and the radio made life more complex. “A child does no more odd jobs in the morning and walks one or two miles to school.”

The student’s world is bigger and the school must change with civilization. “The school of today is no longer the little red two-room school building of the past.”

Roosevelt students discovered that the former Normal School building was run by termites. Sometimes they had to be rushed out of collapsing classrooms and instructed outside under the shade of trees, wrote Peggy Hodge, who was named most popular in the ’32 class.

Dances were held in the crumbling auditorium upstairs with music from records played on a hand-held Victrola, Hodge recalled.

Graduation was at the First Methodist Church on Beretania Street. The girls wore long gowns of pastel organdie with white gloves and a long carnation slate. The boys wore costumes.

“The 1932 class graduates never entered the new Roosevelt building, never had a soccer field or decent classrooms, but seemed to do well despite everything,” Hodge concluded.

Roosevelt High is moving to the current location

Planners almost immediately started building a new campus for the growing school. The first building was ready by the fall of 1932.

The current campus was the Lunalilo Home, which was built in 1883, ironically with stone from the Punchbowl Quarry. The home for older Hawaiians moved to Koko Head in 1928.

Some of the nearby streets in Makiki were named after managers of King Lunalilo’s estate, such as Mott-Smith and Nehoa.

Roosevelt was designed in a Spanish Mediterranean style. It had a white dome-shaped tower. The dome took place in a ‘brush rivalry’ with Punahou, while students at both schools secretly painted their colors on the dome of the other school.

Mayor Neal “Rusty” Blaisdell was the athletic director and football coach of the school in 1934.

Puowaina School

When Roosevelt moved to the current campus in 1932, the location of the Normal School Puowaina (“sacrificial hill”) became primary school.

However, Roosevelt continued to grow rapidly and school officials found the only solution to separate the seventh through ninth grade into a high school.

Where would it go? Back to the normal school site. Students in Puowaina were transferred to nearby schools in 1937, such as Royal and Kaahumanu.

Oude Stevenson Intermediate site

The fourth and final school that occupies the site of the Normal School on the western slopes of Punchbowl was the Robert Louis Stevenson (high school) school.

It is named after the famous writer (“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde”, “Treasure Island”) who came to Hawaii in 1889 and became friends with colleague Scot Archibald Cleghorn and his daughter, Princess Kaiulani.

Art teacher Marie Wylie suggested naming the school after the famous author. Honolulu had many Stevenson artifacts and she hoped that a “Stevensoniana room” in the school could house them.

“When I went to the seventh grade of the old Stevenson School, the main building came directly from the” Addams Family “set,” Martin “Mac” McMorrow remembers.

“It was a three-story Gothic red-brown brick building with a curved main entrance with” Normal School “in the rock above. There were some newer concrete buildings next to the main structure along Capt. Cook street. We were told that the third floor was a gymnasium convicted for structural reasons.

“The morning classes covered three subjects in the same room with the same teacher, a short break, another class and then lunch. I had a sandwich with butter from the house.

“That allowed me to go to Dole Park or” The Quarry “where we could go for the long break. The park was amazing. You can sit on top and watch the children, happy as they are, play games on the grassy floor.

“My seventh grade and the eighth grade above me were the last lessons to attend the Old Stevenson (1951-52),” McMorrow said. “The ninth grade had moved to the new school that year. I remember the ninth graders complaining that when they reached the top of the pecking order, they had no one to pick. “

The current site of Stevenson Intermediate School

In 1952, Stevenson had outgrown the crumbling Normal School site and moved to its current location.

The new site on the east side of Punchbowl was the Agricultural Experiment Station of the University of Hawaii from 1901 to 1938 and played a crucial role in the development of our pineapple and coffee industry.

It became a barracks during the Second World War, and after that the housing of the UH faculty.

More than 1,600 students attended the opening ceremony of the new school where Government Oren Long pointed out that author Stevenson had been working on one of his novels in Hawaii – “The Master of Ballantrae.”

Emily Kaohu, who supervised the cafeteria at both locations, said the students’ favorite lunches were meatloaf, baked spaghetti, chow mein, and banana pie.

Don McDiarmid Sr. was a band instructor with Stevenson and Roosevelt for many years. McDiarmid wrote many hits, including “When Hilo Hattie Does the Hula Hop” and “Little Brown Gal.” He also “discovered” the Golden Voice of Hawaii, Alfred Apaka, a former Roosevelt student.

