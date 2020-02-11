Advertisement

YouTube sensation Rebecca Black, the singer whose song “Friday” went viral after being described by music critics as “the worst song ever”, has had support messages from fans for nearly 10 years since the video was released on YouTube in February 2011 receive.

The then 13-year-old singer from California was exposed to a flood of vitriol and bullying of listeners after uploading the song to YouTube. By March 2011, it had received almost 1.2 million “dislikes” from listeners, and by June this year it had received around 3.2 million “dislikes”.

The song has been criticized by various media, including Yahoo! Music that supposedly questioned whether the “amazingly terrible song” was the “worst song ever”? Joined several other publications that cut out the melody and video.

“Black’s video for ‘Friday’ is one of those rare events where even the most seasoned critics of internet culture don’t know where to start. From vocals straight from auto-tuned hell to lyrics like ‘Tomorrow is Saturday / And Der Sunday comes afterwards / I don’t want this weekend to end ‘and a weirdly bad rap about driving past school buses.’ Friday simply has to be seen and heard to be fully appreciated, “said Billboard magazine.

The bullying Black has reportedly included death threats and the message, “I hope you cut yourself and I hope you get an eating disorder to make you look pretty,” she told ABC News at the time. The overwhelming harassment forced the singer to drop out of school this year and to be taught by her mother at home.

The now 22-year-old Black reported about her struggles during this time in a post on her official Twitter account, which was published on the 9th anniversary of the song’s debut.

“Today, 9 years ago [February 10th], a music video for a song titled” Friday “was posted on the Internet. Most of all, I wish I could go back and speak to my 13-year-old self, who was terribly ashamed and afraid in front of the world, “she wrote.

Her message was reflected in her “15-year-old self, who felt she had no one to speak about the depression she was facing” and “the 17-year-old self that would go to school giving her and her friends something to eat “and” the 19 year old “against old self, where almost every producer / songwriter told me that they would never work with me. Hell, for myself a few days ago, who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror! “

“I try to remember more and more that every day is a new opportunity to change your reality and lift your mind. You are not defined by a choice or a thing. Time heals and nothing is finite,” she wrote ,

Her sincere message was greeted by fans who defended the song as well as Black and denounced the cyberbullying culture. Since then, the term “Rebecca Black” has been trending on Twitter.

“Rebecca Black was crucified by a group of adults at the age of 13 because she made a funny music video with her friends … that would never be allowed with our generation periodT,” wrote @jupitergorl.

“God, better stop being mean to Rebecca Black. Friday was a blast!” Wrote @ ChrisO2_.

“Rebecca Black. Woah,” wrote @HisNameIsD.

“Why were we all so damned to Rebecca Black,” @ whitechr1sti wrote.

“Rebecca Black’s musical legit is now snapping shut, we love to see it,” wrote @ _tnguyen87.

Some users remembered that pop star Lady Gaga came to Black’s defense despite the rejection of many listeners.

“I think it’s fantastic,” said the pop star in an interview at Google headquarters in March 2011 about Black’s popularity on YouTube, Billboard said. “I say Rebecca Black is a genius and anyone who tells her that she is cheesy is full of shit.”

“The fact that Lady Gaga was the only superstar to come to Rebecca Black’s defense is an icon forever,” @Squidwrd_Stan wrote.

“Lady gaga rebecca black is a genius,” wrote @ tonyahard1ng.

The X-factor judge Simon Cowell is said to have called Black’s song a “genius”.

“Love it!” Cowell said Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve never seen anything so controversial. I think it’s awesome. The fact that everyone is upset about it is hysterical.”

“Friday” was previously removed from YouTube, but was re-uploaded in September 2011 and has received almost 140 million views since then, with around 1.1 million likes and 3.6 million dislikes. Already in March 2011 Justin Bieber’s video for the song “Baby” was denounced as the most unpopular video on YouTube with almost 1.17 million dislikes.

In 2011, Black was also awarded the Choice Web Star at the Teen Choice Awards.

Black’s YouTube channel currently has 1.46 million subscribers.

Rebecca Black attends Beautycon Los Angeles 2019 Pink Carpet at the Los Angeles Convention Center on August 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Images

