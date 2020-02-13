Play video content

Rebecca Black poured out her heart for the anniversary of her song “Friday” and says honesty has paid off … and could even unlock some doors in the near future.

We spoke to the singer in LA on Wednesday after posting an emotional reflection on her viral hit 9 years before the day she was posted on YouTube, just as vulnerable.

ICYMI, Rebecca said she wished she could go back in time and speak to herself with younger versions that she said would go through after the catchy tune … and all the hatred that followed. RB says she has gone through depression, rejection and food feathers.

She found the light at the end of the tunnel … and added that despite everything, she now knows that nobody has to define a person – and every day is an opportunity to start over.

As it turned out, the message resonated with a lot of people who blew up Rebecca with support and their own stories. Give it a try … she tells us that she’s never been so honest about her experience and it clearly made a good impression.

When it comes to regret … Rebecca says she doesn’t have one and doesn’t really think she would have stopped making the song / video if she knew what was coming.

We let them explain why for themselves. But understand that … a super famous music producer apparently contacted Rebecca. For new songs ??? Maybe … there could be a “Friday” remix on the cards, guys.

Leave it behind for the sake of the old days.