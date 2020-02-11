Advertisement

In 2011, Rebecca Black stormed the stage with a national anthem about Friday’s joy. The song failed to launch her into pop superstar, but unmistakably confirmed herself in pop culture and her life changed forever. On Monday, February 10, Rebecca Black reflected on “Friday” nine years after the notorious song went viral online, and it twirled that it claimed her life in an emotional Twitter post.

“Today, 9 years ago, a video clip for a song called” Friday “was uploaded to the internet,” she wrote. “I especially wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self who was terribly ashamed of himself and afraid of the world.” Immediately after the song was released, “Friday” sparked fire online for the use of autotune and clumsy, nonsensical lyrics, while the video was laughed at for its uncomfortable set-ups and choreography. However, the song also inspired many memes, whereby the lyrics reached an almost iconic status thanks to their unmistakable contagiousness.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the video was viewed 166 million times before it was removed in the midst of legal disputes between Black and the production company, Ark Music Factory. The re-upload currently has 139 million views, but also has 3.6 million antipathies compared to 1.1 million, indicating the polarizing nature of the song to this day.

Nevertheless, Black spent the following years trying to distance himself from “Friday” with several other singles and efforts. She even learned to enjoy the situation and even released a “Friday” sequel with the title “Saturday” in 2013. Looking back, the singer admitted that he was suffering from depression and bullying due to the recoil. “To my 15-year-old self who felt she had no one to talk to about the depression she was experiencing,” she wrote. “To my 17-year-old self who would go to school alone to get food to her and her friends. To my 19-year-old self who had informed almost every producer / songwriter that they would never work with me.”

She ended her message on a positive note and encouraged followers not to drop anyone. “I am trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new chance to change your reality and raise your mind,” she said. “You are not determined by a choice or something.”

After receiving a huge amount of support for her message online, Black returned to Twitter to thank followers for love. “I was just so blown away and confused and grateful for the messages you sent me in response,” she said. “I could never have imagined such support. (Thanks), a million times I just want to cry !! (thankfully !!!)”

