Cork will support the planned introduction of a black card for hurling at the annual convention later this month.

At the Cork County Board meeting on Tuesday, the club delegates instructed the executive to vote in favor of the black card application prepared by the Standing Committee on Game Rules.

If the motion is accepted at the Congress, slingshots judged by a referee to be cynical or threatening or provocative will be sentenced to sin for a period of 10 minutes.

Tim O’Mahony of Cork plays against John McGrath of Tipperary in the Allianz League against Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Image: Eóin Noonan / Sportsfile

Before Secretary of the Cork Club voted on the matter, county secretary Kevin O’Donovan expressed his support for a black card.

“I know it’s not popular with the hurling brotherhood. But go back to the two Cork league games that took place this year. We had a Cork rugby tackle in the first game to prevent a Waterford player from scoring, ”he said.

“In the last game [against Tipperary] we had a rugby duel at one end, for which Cork was fined. We later had another rugby tackle that got a penalty for the tip. If that had happened in a soccer game, RTÉ would have half an hour The Sunday game, but because it hurls, we close one eye.

I think there is cynicism when you hurl. I think we should support attacking players and I don’t think they should play rugby as part of a tradition just because they made the goal.

Freemount’s John O’Flynn said that the defenders get out of the way too easily if they cynically stain an opponent outside the big parallelogram.

“If there is a 21 yard line foul on a goal, there is a 21 yard free, but that is not a sufficient penalty for the foul in such a situation, so I support the move,” he said ,

Two other delegates spoke in favor of the request, and one related to the “strategic fouling” that Kilkenny had carried out years ago.

Cork will also assist in decommissioning the key role, a proposal aimed at preventing the current selector from entering the field.

“Cork behaved impeccably in this regard,” said O’Donovan. “Other districts use it as a tactic. We all know that.

You go inside and stand on the vacant space, and when the goalkeeper throws it out, it will think it is a player, so he will go to the other side. The fact that people can enter the field and appear as a 16th man totally spoils the kick-out.

The county has decided not to comply with Limerick’s call for greater use of matchday technology. The Limerick County Board suggests that teams receive at least two challenges per game to question the validity of a score or the award of a free / sideline / wide / ’45 /’ 65 or square violation.

“We’re talking about team managers and team captains who each stop a game twice, like Wimbledon, and say,” Can you roll it, Colette? “. I think we’re introducing enough interruptions into our game [already],” said O’Donovan when he spoke against the request.

There were similar objections to the permanent planning for the All-Ireland U20 soccer championship in February and March, as suggested by the task force to review the schedule of the game.

“At this time of year there is enormous pressure on young guys. We have to look after their wellbeing, ”said Charlie McCarthy of Cork IT.

“If we want to develop players for seniors, they have to play in better weather and conditions so that they can express themselves fully.

“It’s much harder to help players develop and become better footballers this time of year, especially when their schedule is so full.”

Although the club delegates supported Emmet Óg Killoe’s request for the age group for minors to be returned to the U18, this decision was subsequently null and void because former chairman Ger Lane had rejected Cork’s decision requesting the December Congress , The Youghal Club had unsuccessfully submitted the application to Congress.

“We have to stick to the convention, it’s the decision maker in such cases,” said Tracey Kennedy, chairwoman.

Other requests that were rejected by the district authority on Tuesday were two points for a sideline break, the extension of club games for adults to 35 minutes, and the restriction on the right to speak to a referee during the games to two Players per team and the corresponding attempts Split the position of the development officer into four separate roles.

Other requests that the Cork congressional delegation will support include abolishing the back door for defeated provincial finalists in the All-Ireland U20 Hurling Championship and establishing a national oversight unit.

Cork officials will decide on the day of the conference whether to support the Leinster Council’s proposal to increase the Leinster SHC to six teams.

