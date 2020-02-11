Advertisement

These as well as the real meatballs contain no beef or pork – and also no fake meat.

It was the meat substitutes grown in the laboratory that invaded our lives that brought me to beet balls. I knew that meat from companies would almost double for meatball (it works for hamburgers and chili), but I still don’t know what those products are for our bodies.

So, returning to my fundamental belief that very real plant-based ingredients are healthier and better for taste, I have cooked. And after a bit of work I came across these, yes, beetballs. They look like meatballs. They taste … maybe better than meatballs?

Advertisement

The practical info:

These are best made with home-made roasted beets, but pre-purchased beets from the store in the products section are a quick replacement. Lentils add protein and earthy cordiality, while sunflower seeds give a nubby texture reminiscent of brown minced meat.

Recording the beefy umami depth of beef is more difficult but feasible. Here it comes with lightly caramelized onions, deeply roasted breadcrumbs and nutritional yeast and in the cooked tomato sauce that covers them.

Essential Italian condiments bring all tastes together: dried herbs and fresh basil plus garlic with chili flakes smothered in olive oil. If cheese is on the menu, you want to go fast for the Parmesan cheese. The finished dish not only looks like the Italian American restaurant standard, it also tastes like it.

SPAGHETTI AND BITBALLS

From Genevieve Ko

My favorite vegetarian meatballs are neither flexible nor resilient, so I stop cutting the ingredients. That means that all small pieces are tied together with egg to ensure that your balls can spear with a fork. If you want to make them vegan, omit the eggs and pulse all the ingredients into a paste; the balls stay together after baking and simmer in sauce, but have a softer texture.

Use your favorite Marinara sauce, jarred or homemade.

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more to grease the sheet pan and for the last drizzle

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

2 teaspoons of dried Italian herbs

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of crushed red chili flakes

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

3/4 cup of raw sunflower seeds

1 cup of packaged fresh basil leaves

8 grams of roasted or steamed beets (1-1 / 2 cups), whipped dry if necessary

1 cup steamed lentils, drained if necessary

1 large egg plus 1 large protein

4 cups marinara sauce

1 pound of spaghetti

Parmesan cheese, for serving (optional)

Heat oil in a large, deep frying pan at medium height. Add onion, season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until brown on the edges, 5 to 7 minutes.

Add garlic, Italian herbs and chili flakes and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add panko and cook, stirring, until evenly dark golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in nutritional yeast until evenly mixed. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl to cool. Spare skillet without washing.

Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Cover half a sheet of pan with foil and sprinkle with oil to coat generously. There must be a thin gloss that covers the entire surface.

Pulse sunflower seeds in a food processor until half is powdery such as corn flour and the remaining finely chopped; transfer to the bowl with the onion mixture. (You do not need to wash the bowl of the food processor between each ingredient as you continue.) Pulse basil until finely chopped; transfer to the bowl. Pulse beets until half of the mixture is pasta and half is finely chopped; transfer to the bowl. Pulse the lentils until they are almost smooth with a few chopped lentils; transfer to the bowl. Stir well until everything is evenly mixed. Taste a spoon and add salt and pepper to taste.

Add egg and egg whites to the mixture and stir until everything is evenly distributed. Use a cookie spoon or a measuring spoon, scoop the mixture into portions of 1-1 / 2 tablespoons and shape into balls. Place on prepared pan, drizzle with oil to lightly cover the top and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake until dark golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the marinara sauce in a reserved frying pan on medium until it is bubbling. Lower the heat to let the light simmer. Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil.

When beetroot balls are done, carefully transfer them to the simmering marinara and turn them evenly. Drop spaghetti into the boiling water and cook until al dente, according to the instructions on the package.

Drain the spaghetti and place beetroot balls and sauce on top. Otherwise, cook pasta and sauce together to merge flavors: remove a few minutes before the spaghetti is ready, remove beetroot balls from the sauce and let the sauce simmer. Reserve 1/2 cup of pasta water and drain the pasta. Immediately transfer spaghetti to simmering sauce. Gently roll evenly together and add a few spoons of pasta water at a time if the sauce is too thick.

Divide the spaghetti over the serving dishes and place beetroot balls on it. Drizzle with olive oil and then, if desired, grate Parmesan cheese on top. Serve immediately. Makes about 30 balls; serves 6.

>> Meatball Subs: Split 4 heroic sandwiches, sprinkle with oil and top with sliced ​​mozzarella or vegan mozzarella. Toast them with an open face in a toaster oven or a 375-degree oven until the cheese melts, then place hot beetroot balls with sauce and extra sauce. Grate Parmesan cheese if desired.

>> To make further: The uncooked beetball mixture can be cooled in an airtight container for up to 2 days before being roasted. The cooked beet balls in sauce can be cooled for up to 3 days in an airtight container.

Nutritional information not available.

Advertisement