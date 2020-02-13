Matt Mowers, former Donald Trump White House official and first Republican congressional republican candidate from New Hampshire, told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement that President Trump’s record GOP turnout during the New Hampshire primary was a “warning sign” should serve for democrats.

While Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) barely ousted South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg during the 2020 New Hampshire Democrat Elementary School, Republicans came out in droves to support the President.

During the GOP area code in New Hampshire, Trump has outpaced the number of incumbent presidents standing for re-election in the past four decades.

Brad Pascale, Trump 2016 campaign manager, said: “The excitement for” Trump “goes through the roof!”

President Trump’s strong turnout during the GOP primaries could increase Republicans’ chances of dropping Democrats like Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and MP Chris Pappas (D-NH).

Mowers hopes to beat Pappas in the 2020 congressional election.

Pappas represents one of the 31 congressional districts that Trump won in the 2016 presidential election and that the Democrats flipped over in the 2018 midterm election. Republicans only need to recapture 18 seats net to regain the majority of the house.

Pappas said in an interview recently that he supports a particular candidate, including progressive Sanders; However, he was enthusiastic about Buttigieg.

Mowers told Breitbart News that Republicans’ strong voter turnout for President Trump should serve as a warning sign for the Democratic Party.

The New Hampshire Republican said: “The president’s incredible turnout should be a warning sign for the Democratic Party as a whole, disorganized and unable to count its own votes, and for Chris Pappas here in the First District, who couldn’t even say whether he did would support New Hampshire elementary school socialist winners or not. The President will win New Hampshire – and we will make sure that he has a congress that works with him. “

Sean Moran is a congress reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @ SeanMoran3.