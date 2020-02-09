Advertisement

A day after Akal Takht, the Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, suggested that mobile phones be banned in the Golden Temple, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) prohibited Saturday from making TikTok videos on the shrine’s premises.

The SGPC manages the affairs of the Golden Temple, the holiest Sikh shrine, and other historical Gurdwaras.

“TikTok is forbidden here,” it said in the instructions stuck in the “Parikrama” (circumambulator) of the Golden Temple. Management has also used volunteers to keep people from making videos.

Advertisement

“We are taking concrete steps to prevent followers who do not know the shrine Maryada from making such videos,” said a SGPC employee.

The move took place after supporters objected to TikTok videos filmed on the Golden Temple site to spread the melodies of romantic and vulgar songs on social media.

Upon complaint from the chief director of the Golden Temple, Jaswinder Singh, the police booked unidentified people to make such videos.

On Friday, Akal Takht Jathedar said that if teenagers don’t stop making videos, they should ask management to ban cell phones in the shrine complex.

Advertisement