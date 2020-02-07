Advertisement

For the Tennessee Vols to reach an elite level, they need an elite quarterback.

Jarrett Guarantano helped the Vols save their season in 2019, but he is not the man who will lead Tennessee to 10 wins in 2020.

But because of the experience of Guarantano, there is a reasonable chance that he will start the 2020 season as the quarterback of the Vols.

How long will he remain as a starter?

According to national recruitment analyst Chad Simmons of Rivals, it won’t be long.

Simmons believes that Harrison Bailey will lead the Vols early in the middle with five stars.

Simmons even says that Bailey is “already the most talented quarterback in Knoxville.”

It is probably unwise to anoint Bailey as the savior of Tennessee football before he even practiced.

But if Bailey is as advertised, I think there is a legitimate chance that he could actually enter the 2020 season as the quarterback of the Vols.

Register early and practice through the spring, Bailey gives a big advantage. He still has a lot of work to do to close the gap between him and Guarantano (because of experience), but I don’t think it’s absurd to think that Bailey could win the job this fall.

Bailey has the physical aids and he seems to have the mental aids (balance and leadership) to excel as freshmen.

We never know exactly how a player will adjust to the college game. But if Bailey can successfully make the adjustment, his potential is limitless.

Featured image via 247Sports

