Advertisement

A worker melts scrap in a crucible in an aluminum recycling plant from Sargam Metals Ltd. in Chennai Prashanth Vishwanathan | Bloomberg

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: Representatives of the Indian recycling industry have called for a separate ministry to drive their growth and help convert the country’s waste into wealth.

Advertisement

On Thursday, board members of the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) spoke to media officials that using recycling facilities would not only help the Narendra Modi government reach its $ 5 trillion economy, it would also create millions of jobs would.

“There are a number of recycling guidelines that have been adopted by various ministries. The Ministry of Steel, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the Ministry of Mining have separate guidelines that have been notified at different times but not simultaneously, ”said Naveen Sharma, Director of MRAI.

“It is also very difficult to bring different ministries under one platform. The recycling industry is like a baby without parents, ”he added.

MRAI is a national association of the recycling industry with over 1,200 members. It worked with NITI Aayog to draft a national recycling directive. However, board members said that this draft has been circulating ministries for several months.

Sharma also said that the mining industry has a strong lobby and that mandates issued by the Ministry of Mining are often detrimental to the recycling sector.

“The recycling industry uses fewer resources than mining, both in terms of land and electricity. It also has a much smaller carbon footprint and less harmful by-products, ”said Sharma.

“If you mine an ore, for example, only four to five percent of it is valuable metal – 95 percent goes to the landfill. The energy required to produce the same amount of metal is enormous. Recycling uses 1/20 of the energy for the same amount of metal, ”he added.

Also read: Now drink coffee without milk to reduce your CO2 emissions, says Starbucks

Guideline on the separation of dry and wet waste, courses on recycling

In addition to a separate ministry, the MRAI also stressed the need for an effective policy on dry and wet separation of waste at household level.

“The reason we have to import scrap today is because our raw materials are being dumped,” said Amar Singh, Secretary General of MRAI.

The agency also recommended that a recycling course be included in school curricula to make children aware of the different types of waste and the values ​​of reuse.

Navneet Chadha, MRAI board member, used an example from the waste paper recycling industry to explain how Indians have been reselling newspapers for decades. “We need similar models for other household items that can be recycled.”

Board members also said that India should follow China’s example and set up “recycling zones” and “shredding centers” that could become scrap management hubs.

Import duties on scrap metals should be removed

MRAI said import tariffs on scrap metals should be removed to create a level playing field for the domestic recycling market.

“The import of metals from countries of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) is duty free. These nations import scrap free of duty. India charges the same five percent duty on refined metals as on scrap metals, ”said Singh.

Sanjay Mehta, President of MRAI, said: “Recycling has the innate ability to play the role of a catalyst for nation building when aligned with the government’s announced national priorities such as Swachh Bharat, Make in India and smart city development is. “

“Taking into account the outstanding aspects of a national recycling policy will lead to a zero waste policy and regulate the illegal unloading of old products, which in turn leads to a cleaner environment, especially in residential areas. The Clean India campaign is more successful. Added Mehta.

Also read: What the electronic scrap industry has learned from the Star Wars economic model

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement