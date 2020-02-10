Advertisement

For beginners, only a few sports shy away from skiing. However, I was told that learning to ski was easier than ever. Manufacturers have introduced snowboard-inspired technology to improve the stability and resilience of skis, while modern shoes are comfortable and warm. As a South African immigrant, skiing is not a given, but I tell my Brazilian wife I think real Canadians do this: that’s what we should do. Where does a family of four start? Is it possible to switch from zero to blue on a mountain in just six days, and with so many options, which mountain do we choose?

RED MOUNTAIN

Let’s start small, although the Rossland RED Mountain with 3,850 acres of ski area is no small thing. RED doesn’t have a stroll through the village or internationally known restaurants, but it has two incredible advantages for first-time visitors: the fantastic new Josie Hotel and guest manager Robin Hethey.

Preparation on the Red Mountain.

Robin Esrock

No sooner had our van pulled up than we were carried away by both: warmly greeted with a smile and a play in the stylish lobby and referred to Josie’s uncomplicated ski concierge. At RED Rentals, we were ready within an hour that Robin arranged our lessons and organized fun tents for the children in our spacious, modern suite.

You can’t get any closer to the main ski chair from RED than to the Josie boutique, a logistical delight for us that is not used to all shifts and equipment.

In our first lesson we complete a green (easiest) run from the magic carpet to the ski chair. My daughter quickly bombs down the mountain, but she always enjoys french fries with pizza. These two food groups double for the start of the ski course: straight skis to take away, a wedge to stop. Even our 3 year old found out pretty quickly. In the second hour we actually go skiing: unbalanced like a newborn foal, but still skiing.

I am proud to watch them and the view, surrounded by breathtaking Kootenay winter wilderness, makes them magical.

Although RED is known for its challenging terrain, it turned out to be the perfect place to learn: Easily accessible, no lineups, friendly locals, no worries that someone with our skill would plow behind us.

The ski concierge returns to Josie and makes unloading a breeze. They take care of our shoes, skis and poles and also take care of the lift tickets for tomorrow.

The Josie Hotel at RED Mountain Resort was named the best ski boutique hotel in Canada in 2019.

Robin Esrock

This small resort has many advantages, especially for families: our children quickly have an overview, we get to know the staff personally and everything is included. Robin and her team could also pick up our children from the practical childcare facility and give my wife and I time to tackle the runs themselves.

“In parallel, of course, it will come, you just have to enter the hours,” explains a guide on one of the chairs. As with everyone we meet at RED – and in the city of Rossland, which is only a few minutes’ drive away – he loves the three mountains that make up the resort.

The story can be seen in the adjacent Rafters Pub, with sepia photos of old-school ski teams, various trophies, and panels in honor of local Olympic heroes such as Nancy Green, Derek Mayer, and Kerrin Lee-Gartner. Skiing is culture and sport at the same time. RED was an inspiring introduction for both.

REVELSTOKE

After a four-hour snow-covered ride from Rossland, we arrived in Revelstoke, which Outside Magazine recently described as one of the next major ski towns in North America. The American media have lagged a bit behind BC’s miracles: Revelstoke has been a great ski town for over a decade.

The Revelstoke Mountain Resort is about a 10-minute drive outside the city and is served by the on-site Sutton Place Hotel, several decent restaurants, some shops, and 300 acres of the longest vertically accessible lift in North America.

The 15 km long Last Spike, the longest ski slope on the continent, is more relevant for beginners. We would reach this green zigzag stretch from the new Stellar Chair, a welcome addition for newbies on a mountain known for its deep powder snow and steep hills.

In this ski season, a new Stellar Chair for beginners and advanced has been opened, which is accessible from the top of the Revelation Gondola.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

We queued up with enthusiastic locals and a surprising number of Australian, British and American tourists to get us ready for the rental. 20 cm of fresh snow had fallen overnight, and the early morning deployment at the Revelation Gondola was noticeable. However, Revelstoke’s handy RFID elevator card system accelerated operations quickly without the need for a manual ticket scan.

The descents may be steep, but so is the learning curve. My 6-year-old and I were in the mood for blue intermediate runs, but I couldn’t keep up with her. As my wife perfected her parallel shooting technique, I discovered the joys of speed and what happens when you exceed your talent. A spectacular wiping out reminded me rather painfully that I am not six years old, as flexible as Play-Doh and with the healing powers of Wolverine. You will do better. Take your time, walk at your own pace, and find the joy of simply sliding down the mountain, enjoying the scenery, and breathing air so fresh that it should be bottled.

Given the number of children, Revelstoke is definitely an affair for all ages. Our children loved their teachers who work with the Roc Kids Center and Mountain Childcare. Similar to an all-inclusive vacation, we could just drop the kids off in the morning and pick them up in the afternoon. As for the lessons, the benefits are obvious and there was little doubt that my children were much better off when we weren’t there.

Childcare in the mountains in Revelstroke is open 7 days a week during the winter season.

Robin Esrock

“Everyone has a different level of challenge,” explains our patient instructor Matt. Born in Adelaider, moved to Revelstoke a dozen years ago and discovered a mountain community that was so ideal that he never left it. “Our job is to help you achieve your goals, from just getting up in a chair to overcoming a black run.”

Matt and his colleagues certainly helped us achieve our goal: before we left Vancouver, I dreamed of seeing my family on skis and experiencing an adventure. On a beautiful green run called Big Bend, this dream came true faster and more clearly than I hoped.

SUN PEAKS

In less than a week, our confidence in skis seems to have grown with the size of the ski area.

If RED is a community mountain and Revelstoke is a full-service resort, Sun Peaks is a more traditional ski vacation. The resort is 45 minutes’ drive outside of Kamloops and developed from a single dark mountain to Canada’s second largest ski area, full of energy, in the early 1990s. It is a charming village and a growing year-round community.

We may not be able to handle wild blue or black runs yet, but we have started to race back and forth between trees and explore Sun Peaks’ extensive powder.

Sun Peak’s ski-in and ski-out village is in the lower three mountains.

Robin Esrock

We settled in a comfortable suite at the Coast Sundance Lodge, just a few steps from the mountain railways, which shoot in different directions. In the meantime, the layering had become easier and since we had the opportunity to try out different types of shoes and skis, the rental equipment that we picked up in the Elevation store slid open with little effort.

The Sun Peaks consists of three different mountains and offers a comprehensive apres / shopping / dining experience in the village. I met several Australian families during the summer vacation, and they all felt that the effort to get to Sun Peaks was worth it.

Ski veterans tell me that Sun Peaks is the perfect family mountain with great runs for all levels of difficulty. Our instructor Kate takes us on a descent on the Morrisey Express called In the Sticks, which allows us to slalom between forests in Wonderland. The whole family descends a green slope called Cahilty over the Sunburst Express, and I’m once again surprised at how obvious it is to enjoy skiing and how it only gets better as our skills improve and the children get older. At the moment, they are looking forward to escaping the cold and being dropped off at the Sundance Kids Center and making friends from all over the world.

The highlight of our trip takes place at night. My wife and I register for the Alpine Fondue and Starlight descent, which takes place in the Sunburst Bar + Eatery in the low mountain range. She’s nervous that we’re still unable to flashlight the freshly groomed 5-mile trail, but we’re in the safe hands of volunteer Sun Peaks veterans – and a belly full of wine, cheese, and chocolate goes far ,

The village of Sun Peaks offers various activities for children, including a ski bungee trampoline.

Robin Esrock

Thanks to the good company – including two antipodal families with independent teenagers who are supposed to give us hope – we have teamed up for the nightly skiing adventure. During our trip, the interior of British Columbia had been hit by snowstorms and an unusual cold snap. The temperatures at the base of Revelstoke and Sun Peaks had dropped to -25 ° C and deep clouds had encircled us. Tonight the temperatures are warming and the stars are sparkling. We stop halfway up after carving a row of aft to turn off our headlights and admire the vast galaxies above us. Sure, it’s as good as it gets.

We only spent 6 days learning to ski on a 2 week road trip in British Columbia. It has fundamentally changed the way we look at winter and we’re already watching the Vancouver Mountains with new interest. I finally understand why skiers are so excited every winter.

If you’re already skiing, you know exactly what I’m talking about. If you don’t, it may be time for your family to climb the hills.

The author’s trips were partially covered by Destination BC, RED Mountain, Revelstoke and Sun Peaks. You haven’t reviewed or approved this item.

