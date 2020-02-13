Redfin (RDFN) – Get Report analysts raised their stock price targets for the real estate agent after exceeding Wall Street expectations for the fourth quarter.

The company’s shares in Seattle recently rose nearly 15% to $ 29.32. On Thursday, they hit a 52-week high of $ 29.50. That is double the 52-week low of $ 14.70 that was set in early October.

Stephens analyst John Campbell, who reiterated an overweight to the stock and raised its price target from 30% to 10% to $ 33, said Redfin was at an early stage to benefit from a long investment cycle.

Campbell said many investors had started to question Redfin’s core business model and asked if the company would ever make a profit.

In view of the increasingly positive results over the course of the year, which are limited by the “outstanding” results of the fourth quarter, he now sees a “breakthrough story”.

Redfin recorded a loss of $ 7.8 million, or 8 cents per share, compared to a loss of $ 12.2 million, or 14 cents, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased 88% to $ 233 million. Analysts interviewed by FactSet saw a $ 127 loss per share of $ 217 million.

The gross margin for real estate services rose from 28% in the previous year to 32%.

SunTrust analyst Naved Khan raised his price target for Redfin by 20% from $ 25 to $ 30. The company’s introduction of a higher listing fee is a net positive for sales growth and margin improvement in its core brokerage business.

Khan, who confirmed his buy recommendation, noted the company’s favorable macro environment and expects impressive margin gains and increased agent efficiency to continue in the coming quarters.

Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian said the key element of the earnings report is “the sustained strength of gross margins and the expectation that the new brokerage commission structure will increase overall sales,” which should support a broader gross margin in 2020.

Arounian has an outperform rating for Redfin and has raised its price target from $ 28 to $ 31.

Oppenheim analyst Jason Helfstein raised his price target from $ 24 to $ 31 after Redfin achieved a stronger gross margin than expected due to a strong real estate market. He maintains an outperform rating.

RBC analyst Mark Mahaney, who also has an outperform rating, raised his price target

$ 31 out of $ 26, the fundamentals are “really positive.”

Mahaney said that the company’s real estate services can maintain 20% to 30% revenue growth and that the gross margins for this unit can continue to grow.