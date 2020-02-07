Advertisement

It looks like Apple might consider switching to AMD processors, or at least giving consumers the option, as described in the beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.4.

As first reported by MacRumors, Twitter user @_rogame shared an image of the code found in macOS 10.15.4. The mention of AMD processors first appeared in November in the beta version of macOS 10.15.2.

The new code snippet mentions several AMD APUs, including “Picasso”, “Raven”, “Renoir” and “Van Gogh”. To put it clearly, an APU is the AMD term for a CPU and GPU integrated on a single chip.

This news reinforces the dubious rumor launched a few months ago, and leads Apple to plan to launch a high-end gaming Mac at WWDC 2020.

As always, it is important to remember that these are just a few lines of code and cannot mean anything. There is a possibility that Apple AMD APU units only test internally in its devices. For this reason, this code was released in a beta version of macOS Catalina.

After the revised 16-inch MacBook Pro that came on the market a few months ago, Apple is expected to launch a new version of its 13-inch MacBook Pro in the coming months, which features a keyboard with a scissor switch and improved speakers.

Source: @_rogame Via: MacRumors

