Advertisement

Exclusive

Getty

The doctor who was charged but acquitted in the death of the former 3 Doors Down guitarist Matt Roberts, is back in hot water … and runs the risk of withdrawing his medical license.

Advertisement

DR. Richard SnellgroveThe Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners has filed an administrative complaint and is facing far-reaching allegations spanning a decade from 2006 until around the time of Robert’s death in August 2016.

It should be noted that this is not an indictment against Snellgrove, but the board has 7 indictments against Snellgrove, including prescribing controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose, unprofessional behavior: behavior that is harmful or harmful to patients and patients at an inappropriate risk or suspends damage. and gross / repeated misconduct.

According to the records … the behavior that harms or harms the patient has allegedly committed unprofessional behavior that resulted in the death of Patient 1, but it is unclear whether this is due to Roberts.

Snellgrove has voluntarily abandoned its controlled substance certification while the agency is conducting the investigation.

If the Alabama Medical Licensing Commission approves the board … Snellgrove could lose its medical license.

We told the story … Roberts died of an overdose Snellgrove was indicted months later to prescribe incorrectly controlled substances to Matt that led to his death but were not found guilty.

But the doctor is still fighting them Lawsuit for unjust death filed by Matt’s estate.

Advertisement