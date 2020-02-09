Advertisement

If you are an NCIS

fan, you’ve probably noticed that relationships in the show often end in a disaster.

Nobody seems to stay together. Whether someone dies or causes a terrible situation

divorce the partners. What is the matter with these pairs? Here is Showbiz

Cheat Sheet is about why relationships don’t last long at NCIS.

Pauley Perrette once said that “NCIS” relationships usually fall apart

Jamie Bamber and Emily Wickersham as Jake and Bishop | Patrick McElhenney / CBS via Getty Images

At the time of writing, Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) seems to be the only character who has a happy, stable relationship. As Pauley Perrette once said during an interview with CBS about NCIS Season 13, there is rarely a long-term relationship in the show. At some point the other half is killed or the couple break up. This is what Perrette said:

Advertisement

(There are) relationship problems with the characters of NCIS. No one can ever get it right. DiNozzo, that has always been a disaster. Abby has just been everywhere with her relationships. Vance of course had the most wonderful relationship, so (the writers) killed his wife. You just can’t (have a happy relationship) on NCIS. And Gibbs is the man who has failed in every relationship he has ever been in. And then Ellie and Jake come in. And we think, “Oh, great, a happy, young married couple.” And things were not as they appeared.

Bishop and Jake have never had a chance

Emily Wickersham on NCIS | Eddy Chen / CBS via Getty Images

Fans were shocked after bishop (Emily

Wickersham) and Jake (Jamie Bamber) decided to stop. The married couple

went their own way once it was revealed that Jake had cheated Bishop.

Although fans were surprised, the NCIS producers were planning to break

she up all the time.

Late NCIS executive producer Gary Glasberg told CBS

he had been thinking about splitting Bishop and Jake for a while.

Glasberg said it can be difficult for agents to stay healthy

relationship in this industry, so he wanted to demonstrate this reality

the show. “In the real world of federal agents, divorce always happens,”

said Glasberg. “It is a very stressful situation; careers are going differently

Travel directions.”

Director Vance almost had a shot at love in season 16 of “NCIS”

Rocky Carroll and Dionne Gipson on the set of NCIS | Sonja Flemming / CBS via Getty Images

The character of Rocky Carroll, director Leon Vance, almost had a happy relationship, but it soon ended after he discovered that his love (Mallory Madden) was spying on him. NCIS executive producer Chas. Floyd Johnson told CBS that he was happy when Vance first entered the relationship. “I was happy to finally see him get into a relationship,” said Johnson. “He had a great relationship with his wife and children and that ended so disastrous. So we hoped for something happier with him. “

This may be the reason why “NCIS” relationships do not last long

Do Bishop and Torres have a chance of love? | Monty Brinton / CBS via Getty Images

Carroll told CBS that he likes his love interest in the show

still had a layer for her. He says it keeps things interesting for the public.

This is perhaps the reason why producers tend to kill love interests or break up

couples. They can reason that a deceased spouse or a broken relationship provides good TV.

It is possible that they think that this is more exciting than a stable relationship without

drama.

Carroll says that this pattern will usually leave the public

wondering what comes next. It adds a bit of mystery to the storyline. “What

I like it from the point of view of the public, even if there is another person

who comes along, or becomes a love interest for Vance, the public comes first

starts to wonder: “Is there more to her than it seems at first sight?” said Carroll. “And

I think that’s great to do. Because even if it’s someone who happens

to be a really nice lady and to work in a department store, there is always something going on

to be this element of, “What else is there?” And I think that’s what we are

wanted to make. “

read more: “NCIS”:

Lauren Holly and Cote de Pablo talk about their first days on the set

Follow Sheiresa @SheiresaNgo

Advertisement