Advertisement

He holds the record for most skirmishing championship appearances, is a four-time all-star and maybe even Waterford’s greatest servant of all time, but Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh shrugs.

“A lot of people would probably not believe that I can spin very well,” he says, later suggesting, “Realistically, I was a very average skimmer when it came to skidding.”

It’s a typically Irish aversion to self-congratulations, but Walsh takes humility to a new level.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old sits in the offices of a public relations firm in Dublin to do a PhD for Electric Ireland at the third GAA level, but is obviously not here to boast of a career spanning almost two decades, the first annual championship ended after last year.

“I was never interested in the media even though I was surrounded by you,” said the Stradbally man.

“It is something that I have never really valued. It was always my thing to be in the field and I enjoyed training.” I was very lucky to be part of an excellent setup and I guess the regret was that we never won an All-Ireland when I was there.

It will be something that I will regret to a certain extent, but I really enjoyed the whole experience and was very happy to be part of the maybe not top team but one of the top teams at the time.

Walsh played two All Ireland finals for Waterford and 2017 in 2017 when he was captain, losing three points against Kilkenny in the former and Galway in the latter. Not surprisingly, he sees the 2017 defeat as a near-accident.

“Of the two I was involved in, that was the one,” he nodded. “When I was playing and playing for a few years, I didn’t do it to put the numbers or anything else together. It was just about winning for me.”

“The ultimate, of course, is that you want to end the year with a win, and that was the big thing we always missed. Nobody likes to end defeat, and we’ve done that in my career.

That was disappointing because you just want to experience it. That’s what you do it for.

The 2007, 2009, 2010, and 2017 All-Star Awards, as well as the five other nominations that he received in 2006, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2016, clearly don’t let Walsh’s boat swim. Neither did the fact that most of the team from the past 20 years had been selected in winter.

“All of these things are a matter of opinion,” he said. “Realistically, I was a very average hurler in terms of hurling skills, but my thing is that I always wanted to do the best I could, and I probably knew my limits a bit more, that’s the big difference between some club players and inter county players, it’s knowing your limits. “

But to be named alongside Henry Shefflin, Joe Canning, and game sizes in these 20-year-old teams, did it have to be flattering?

“Ah, look, I probably wouldn’t have sat down,” replied Walsh. “I played for so long that maybe a lot of people threw me in for it.

“These players are fantastic players, but I never really enjoyed certain things, I was never a fan of them, because at the end of the day, as I always said, you can argue about an all-star or a team from the decade or something But you can’t argue with Henry Shefflin, who has 10 All Ireland medals.

Everything is controversial, except for the team that wins, and I’ve always wanted that.

– Michael Walsh spoke before the Electric Ireland Higher Education Feile Weekened, which will host the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final. Electric Ireland has streamed a number of key games live throughout 2020 and will be streaming both Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals this weekend. Visit either www.Electricireland.ie/HEC or www.Gaa.ie/GAANow to access the streams. Electric Ireland’s First Class Rivals campaign in 2020 celebrates the unique aspect of the Electric Ireland Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups, where unexpected alliances emerge when county rivals join forces to achieve a college goal ,

Advertisement